Jack Mallers, who promoted the adoption of bitcoin in the country, breaks with the government

The Strike founder asserted that he “has no business relationship with the government of El Salvador,” despite the fact that he was the one who announced the adoption of Bitcoin in the country.

In a recent interview conducted by Coindesk portal with crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, founder of the Strike platform, the problem arose regarding the implementation of Bitcoin in El Salvador, which has been a year since it went into effect.

Because Mallers was one of the figures who made the most noise about Bitcoin legalization, especially since he was the one who gave the scoop during the Bitcoin Conference in 2021, in which Salvadoran President Najib Bukele participated, he is still following him. Topics.

During the Coindesk interview, in which Mallers talked about the advantages of Bitcoin, which he highlighted as something “global” and faster than card payment systems, the interviewees asked him about the state of El Salvador.

Specifically, one of the participants in the conversation asked the crypto entrepreneur whether the “enormous” losses El Salvador incurred due to the adoption of bitcoin and its subsequent purchase with public money “affected” his business, because Mallers is promoting the use of cryptography through the Lightning Network, a protocol It works on top of Bitcoin to make transactions faster.

President Neb Böckel announced the adoption of Bitcoin during the 2021 conference. Illustrative, non-commercial image: https://twitter.com/TheBitcoinConf/status/1401279929703141377

Additionally, the interviewer asked if these same losses have hurt the image of Bitcoin as a daily payment method.

In this sense, the Strike founder said that this situation did not affect his company, adding that “people like to assume that I have strong ties to El Salvador (….) someone asked me for help and my opinion on Bitcoin, and that’s all I did.”

In addition, in his own response, Mallers indicated that he and his company “are not government advisors and do not have commercial relations with the government of El Salvador,” as a way of making clear that it has nothing to do with the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.

However, in June of last year, he was invited to various interviews in which he explained the process of legalizing digital assets in the country, and even retweeted a photo when the Salvadoran Economy Minister presented the proposal to the Legislative Assembly.

In the post, Mallers also wrote “We did it” next to the images of the Bitcoin law articles, noting his apparent involvement in the process.