August 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

‘It’s not up to us’: Mexico’s president-elect responds to Maria Corina Machado’s request to recognize Edmundo González’s victory

Phyllis Ward August 13, 2024 2 min read

President-elect of Mexico, Claudia SheinbaumShe confirmed, on Monday, that it is not her responsibility to recognize the victory of the Venezuelan competitor at the ballot boxes in the last elections that took place on July 28. Edmundo Gonzalez.

Sheinbaum’s words are a response to the opposition leader. Maria Corina Machadowho last week called on the Mexican government and the president-elect to listen “The pain of Venezuelan mothers”as well as maintaining “increase pressure” Against the Nicolas Maduro regime.

“It is not my responsibility, that is why there are international organizations, and the first thing is transparency, as we have always said, it is known that the final legal body is reached in Venezuela, and if there are problems they are not raised,” he added.The president-elect of Mexico said.

Sheinbaum said during the press conference that the request Maria Corina Machado It happened because of a “trap” By journalist Ciro Gomez LeivaHe insists on this very much.

“We respect everyone, but above all we respect the right of Venezuelans to decide who governs them, and if there is a problem, that is why we have international institutions.”The future leader of the Mexicans stressed.

Given the political crisis in Venezuela after the presidential elections, CNE gave as “winner”, Regime-controlled, gave Nicolas Maduro While the Venezuelan opposition has condemned electoral fraud, the Mexican government has maintained a wait-and-see attitude.

After the OAS meeting in which a resolution on the situation in Venezuela was not approved after a vote of 17 countries in favor, 0 against, 11 abstentions and 5 absences, the Mexican government came under heavy criticism.

This is because Mexico was among the five countries that did not attend the meeting, while Colombia and Brazil were among the group that abstained from voting on the OAS resolution.

The three governments then met to discuss the political crisis in Venezuela. For his part, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he hoped that “There is no interference.”

The regime-controlled National Electoral Council declared Maduro re-elected president with 52% of the vote, compared to 43% for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, representing disqualified leader Maria Corina Machado.

However, the National Election Commission has not published details of the July 28 election result: its website has not been working since then, as part of what it said was a “massive hack” of its system, which experts reject.

On the contrary, the opposition published the results of 83% of the voting records that day, which prove that Edmundo Gonzalez won the elections with 67% of the votes.

