“It’s Amazing!”: Elon Musk Takes a Tour with the Latest Cybertruck Prototype

Reports earlier this month suggested that a future Tesla electric pickup truck might not be launched this year.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk takes a ride with the Cybertruck, the company’s long-awaited electric truck, through the giant Austin (Texas) plant, as seen on tweet Posted this Tuesday in the personal account of the businessman.

“I just drove the latest Cybertruck around the Giga Texas,” Musk wrote in the post, adding, “It’s amazing!”

your message 71 million followers on Twitter happens after Reports Earlier this month it was suggested that the future truck would not be launched this year.

Also this Monday He left He released a video showing a redesigned prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck. It is not known when and where it was recorded, but the Electrek portal indicates that the place that appears in the recording could be the giant Texas plant, where the car is being developed.

The clip provides a detailed look at the innovations that the truck could have gone through since its introduction, such as innovations No door handles.