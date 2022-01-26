January 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"¡Es increíble!": Elon Musk da un paseo con el último prototipo de la Cybertruck

“It’s Amazing!”: Elon Musk Takes a Tour with the Latest Cybertruck Prototype

Zera Pearson January 26, 2022 1 min read

Posted:

26 ene 2022 11:29 GMT

Reports earlier this month suggested that a future Tesla electric pickup truck might not be launched this year.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk takes a ride with the Cybertruck, the company’s long-awaited electric truck, through the giant Austin (Texas) plant, as seen on tweet Posted this Tuesday in the personal account of the businessman.

“I just drove the latest Cybertruck around the Giga Texas,” Musk wrote in the post, adding, “It’s amazing!”

your message 71 million followers on Twitter happens after Reports Earlier this month it was suggested that the future truck would not be launched this year.

Also this Monday He left He released a video showing a redesigned prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck. It is not known when and where it was recorded, but the Electrek portal indicates that the place that appears in the recording could be the giant Texas plant, where the car is being developed.

The clip provides a detailed look at the innovations that the truck could have gone through since its introduction, such as innovations No door handles.

See also  Domino's and Pizza Hut open on Thanksgiving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Carlos Slim Domit se lanza contra AT&T: “Son ineficientes e incapaces”

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Wall Street abrió con bajas mayores al 1% en sus principales índices

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

La FDA de EEUU dejó de usar dos tratamientos de COVID-19 por no ser eficaces contra la variante Ómicron

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

“It’s Amazing!”: Elon Musk Takes a Tour with the Latest Cybertruck Prototype

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ángela Aguilar no es mexicana… ¿en dónde nació?

January 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The Provincial Prize for Social and Human Sciences will be awarded in Camaguey

January 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Antonio Brown demandará a los Tampa Bay Buccaneers

January 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis