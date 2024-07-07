A mob of thugs looted a convenience store at an Oakland gas station, causing thousands of dollars in damage, as a frustrated store manager claimed it took police nine hours to respond to his call for help.

by New York Post

The crowd, who had just attended a nearby auto show, stormed Terminal 76 near San Francisco Bay International Airport in Oakland around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to ABC 7 News Bay Area.

Owner Sam Mardy estimated that between 80 and 100 people broke through the front door of his store and took whatever they could get their hands on.

“Shelves were smashed, and all the groceries were broken, trampled or vandalized,” Mardi told the outlet.

Surveillance footage obtained by the organization shows the thieves stealing drinks from refrigerators, food from shelves, store boxes and baskets, and a television.

Some climbed over the cash register and looted items from under the counter.

The crowd was reportedly upset that they were not allowed into the store because the business only offers drive-thru service, which is normal for a store that operates 24/7 outside of nighttime hours.

Nearly $25,000 in cash was stolen from the store’s cash register and ATM, but the thieves were unable to take the safe.

