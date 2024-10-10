It is urgent to protect workplace well-being in the face of the psychosocial risks posed by digital transformation

In celebration of World Mental Health Day, observed today, the European Safety and Health at Work Agency (EU-OSHA) is highlighting the crucial relationship between digitalisation, psychosocial risks and wellbeing in the workplace.

Advances in digitalization have transformed workplaces, presenting both challenges and opportunities. While new technologies can facilitate communication and flexibility, they can also lead to increased workload and stress, negatively impacting employees’ mental health.

The use of digital technologies at work is associated with psychosocial risks such as cognitive load, job insecurity, lack of trust and isolation. These risks can be prevented in the workplace through a number of initiatives, such as enforcing existing legislation, conducting risk assessments related to digital technologies and considering their impact on workers. It is also necessary to promote transparency about the way technologies work and involve workers in decisions regarding the introduction of technological tools.

Mental health at work: practical strategies for a healthy work environment

the Prevention and management of psychosocial risks They are essential for maintaining good mental health at work. Effective strategies focus on protectionhe supports and EmbeddingProactively address stress in the workplace and provide support to employees facing challenges.

A healthy workplace involves identifying and managing psychosocial risks, which is not only an ethical and legal responsibility, but also a smart investment. Framework Directive 89/391/EEC states that employers must assess and manage these risks. Measures include identifying hazards, eliminating them where possible, and enhancing workers’ ability to deal with adverse situations.

Leaders play a critical role in creating a culture of care and understanding and promoting trust and cooperation among employees. Supporting workers with mental health problems, both personal and professional, is essential. Employers can facilitate an adaptable work environment that allows employees to receive the help they need.

Additionally, designing inclusive workplaces that remove barriers to engagement is vital. This is especially important for workers with special needs, such as those with neurodivergent conditions. Adaptations such as quieter workspaces and flexible schedules can significantly improve your productivity and well-being.

Finally, addressing the stigma associated with mental health is essential so that workers feel comfortable seeking support. Creating a safe and healthy work environment not only benefits employees, but also enhances productivity and reduces employee turnover in organizations.

Source: European Safety and Health at Work Agency (EU-OSHA)