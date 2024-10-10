October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

It is urgent to protect workplace well-being in the face of the psychosocial risks posed by digital transformation

It is urgent to protect workplace well-being in the face of the psychosocial risks posed by digital transformation

Zera Pearson October 10, 2024 2 min read

In celebration of World Mental Health Day, observed today, the European Safety and Health at Work Agency (EU-OSHA) is highlighting the crucial relationship between digitalisation, psychosocial risks and wellbeing in the workplace.

Advances in digitalization have transformed workplaces, presenting both challenges and opportunities. While new technologies can facilitate communication and flexibility, they can also lead to increased workload and stress, negatively impacting employees’ mental health.

The use of digital technologies at work is associated with psychosocial risks such as cognitive load, job insecurity, lack of trust and isolation. These risks can be prevented in the workplace through a number of initiatives, such as enforcing existing legislation, conducting risk assessments related to digital technologies and considering their impact on workers. It is also necessary to promote transparency about the way technologies work and involve workers in decisions regarding the introduction of technological tools.

Mental health at work: practical strategies for a healthy work environment

the Prevention and management of psychosocial risks They are essential for maintaining good mental health at work. Effective strategies focus on protectionhe supports and EmbeddingProactively address stress in the workplace and provide support to employees facing challenges.

A healthy workplace involves identifying and managing psychosocial risks, which is not only an ethical and legal responsibility, but also a smart investment. Framework Directive 89/391/EEC states that employers must assess and manage these risks. Measures include identifying hazards, eliminating them where possible, and enhancing workers’ ability to deal with adverse situations.

Leaders play a critical role in creating a culture of care and understanding and promoting trust and cooperation among employees. Supporting workers with mental health problems, both personal and professional, is essential. Employers can facilitate an adaptable work environment that allows employees to receive the help they need.

See also  IGJ will train professionals in economic sciences

Additionally, designing inclusive workplaces that remove barriers to engagement is vital. This is especially important for workers with special needs, such as those with neurodivergent conditions. Adaptations such as quieter workspaces and flexible schedules can significantly improve your productivity and well-being.

Finally, addressing the stigma associated with mental health is essential so that workers feel comfortable seeking support. Creating a safe and healthy work environment not only benefits employees, but also enhances productivity and reduces employee turnover in organizations.

Source: European Safety and Health at Work Agency (EU-OSHA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
Representatives of the UNA Puno Vocational School of Social Communication Sciences will meet with the Decentralized Culture Directorate to discuss the destruction of the old pavilions
1 min read

Representatives of the UNA Puno Vocational School of Social Communication Sciences will meet with the Decentralized Culture Directorate to discuss the destruction of the old pavilions

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
“Science is a tool. Good or evil will depend on the good or bad use we make of it.”
4 min read

“Science is a tool. Good or evil will depend on the good or bad use we make of it.”

October 10, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson