March 27, 2022

Issa Vegas dominates Yanet Garcia and shows off her oiled, round peaches

Lane Skeldon March 27, 2022 2 min read

The The Queen of Twerking in Argentina and recognized fitness effect in latin america, messa vegasAnd the She ignited her social networks with a hot post featuring the round and firm “peaches”, the product of hours of exercise routines that she showcases on her official account.

The Albambera model did not cut herself and showed off her stunning figure in a pastel pink mini two-piece swimsuit, completely covered in a thick layer of oil that made her charm shine even more due to the effect of the sun’s rays.

Issa showed in the video that his major physical change is not the product of a miracle, as he savored his workout routine by performing a series of outdoor pull-ups.

He wrote: “When you work and you don’t have time to train.”

Who is ISSA VEGAS?

Vegas was born in Argentina in December 1996 and is considered one of the most popular fitness bloggers in her country.

Issa is an expert in exercise routines and physical conditioning, and has gained fame due to her hot photos as she shows her evolution through years of hard training.

South Americans are a fan of CrossFit and fitness, a system from which she also shares some routines and tips on this social network, where she also offers suggestions and promotes nutritional supplements.

Vegas became even more popular a few months ago due to the posting of several Twerking tutorial videos, in which the Argentinian learns how to shine on the dance floor and stir up the passion for the hottest steps, leaving her fans in sky temperature.

He currently has more than 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

