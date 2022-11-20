Is Jonathan dos Santos announced his departure from America? Fans are begging him to reconsider

The Mexican midfielder sent a message to the Eagles which many fans interpreted as his departure from the club.

Jonathan dos Santos with fanfare and cymbals arrived in Americabut in opening 2022 it has been difficult for him to take ownership yet The great level shown by Alvaro Fidalgo And Richard Sanchez is on the field.

Zizinho’s son is delighted at Coapa. Even when setting a file The first official goal With the Eagles, he couldn’t help but hold back his tears. While many see it as safe for Clausura 2023, the athlete himself He issued a letter that opened rumors of a possible departure.

Through her official Instagram account, Jonah He uploaded a black and white photo with the home jersey One of the capitalists to accompany the post wrote:Title this @clubamerica“.

This caused many Americans to fill the post with comments begging him not to leave the nest: “Don’t go Jonathan“;”do not go please“;”Don’t think about it, you are an essential part of the good atmosphere in this team“;”stay“.

When does Jonathan dos Santos contract with America expire?

Jio’s brother still has a year ahead of him in his relationship with the Eagles. I know The contract expires at the end of 2023. For now, he will remain on campus, waiting to see what happens after November 28, the date he will present to the senior team for the medical. The good news is that Santiago Baños recently revealed that the blue-cream midfield will not be subject to alterations for the next tournament.

