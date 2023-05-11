Is it bad to charge an iPhone with a Mac?

Continuing on with the topic in question, it is important to note that the Loading process although they are compatible, they will be slower Compared to using a wall charger, especially if your Mac is on Tasks It consumes a lot of energy, like editing a video in Final Cut Pro or rendering a scene in Blender.

in general terms, Charge iPhone with Mac It poses no risk to the useful life of the battery or to the safety of the device. In fact, both devices are designed to work together and the Mac operating system, macOS, is compatible with it Charge and sync from your iPhone.

Another problem that can occur is the most obvious corrosion in the Mac battery Since this device uses its own battery to charge the iPhone, this leads to increased power consumption and, in the long run, reduced laptop battery capacity.

It should be noted that the iPhone shipped with the Mac for for long periods of time This can cause both devices to overheat, and the one with higher chances of damage is iPhone as it has fewer temperature control features than Macs. Finally, if you are going to use this option, it is best to use official chargers And that they have the official Apple certification to avoid problems in the future.

Recommendations for caring for the useful life of the battery

Despite the fact that we know that batteries lose performance over time, there are various ways to slow down this process and enjoy them for longer. Let’s see some recommendations below:

The device’s batteries operate on a charge cycle. Therefore, it is no longer necessary to charge from 0-100% of its capacity, but it is always a good idea to keep the unit’s battery between 20% and 80% to extend its useful life. It performs a full charge cycle at the end To keep your iPhone battery in optimal condition, it is recommended to perform a full charge cycle at least once a month. This involves charging the iPhone to 100%, then allowing it to fully discharge, and then recharging it to 100%. This allows for a full battery calibration and to get a percentage when we see what percentage we have in the device.

A cold environment: Prevent your iPhone from reaching extreme temperatures when charging, as this can affect the useful life of the battery and the performance of internal components. If you notice any of the devices getting excessively hot, disconnect your iPhone from the charger.

Finally, Charge iPhone on Mac Sometimes it shouldn’t cause major problems. However, to maintain optimal battery life and performance for both devices, it’s best to use a wall charger whenever possible and resort to charging your iPhone on your Mac only when necessary or in specific situations where it’s more convenient.