Irina Baeva accused of abusing Gabriel Soto’s daughters

Separation Irina Baeva And Gabriel Soto It sparked endless speculations and rumors about the reasons behind their unexpected breakup.

According to the Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, The reason is related to the actor’s daughter and his ex-girlfriend. Geraldine Bazan: Elisa Marie And Alexa Miranda.

“You are mothers, and I am a father, and I ask if someone treats your daughter badly, how would you respond? Okay; it happened,” the journalist began to tell his comrades. Joanna Vega Bistro And Anna Maria Alvarado On Mexican TV show The sun has risen This Monday.

Infante said that anonymous sources close to the former couple told him that they had already talked about the separation for months and that they were sleeping separately, which is why he did not understand Paiva’s statement that she did not know the reason for their separation and her decision to separate. The statement in which the actor announced the separation was denied.

“They slept in separate rooms for four months, so if Ms. Irina Baeva says I don’t know what happened because we were together, she’s lying,” he added, noting that the protagonist Adventures She was “very hysterical” and “very bad” when the girls went to visit their father.

“Every time Gabriel’s daughters went, he treated them badly and Gabriel couldn’t stand it,” Infante commented, noting that the love affair between the two stars had already gone through several crises, such as Soto’s alleged love affair with Cecilia Galliano Or rumors that the Russian model was in a state of deception. Victor Gonzalez.

So far, neither the 31-year-old model nor the presenter and soap star like Friends and Rivals They talked about it.