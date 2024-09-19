Iranian hackers sent information stolen from the Trump campaign to the Biden campaign

(CNN) – Iranian hackers sent unsolicited information stolen from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to people associated with Joe Biden’s campaign over the summer, federal law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint report that in late June and early July, Iranian malicious cyber actors “sent unsolicited emails to individuals associated with President Biden’s campaign. The text in the emails was part of a collection of non-public materials stolen from former President Trump’s campaign.

According to reports from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, there is no evidence that anyone responded to the emails.

A spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said “some people have been targeted in their personal emails.”

“We have cooperated with the appropriate law enforcement authorities since we learned that individuals associated with the then-Biden campaign were among the victims of this foreign influence operation,” said Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesman for the Harris campaign.

“We are not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; some have targeted their personal emails as spam or phishing attempts. We strongly condemn any attempt by foreign actors to interfere in US elections, including this unnecessary and unacceptable malicious activity.”

President Joe Biden accused former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of “collaborating with Iran” in the hack, without evidence.

“They released a statement confirming that Iranian actors hacked the Trump campaign’s email accounts and, in turn, tried to give the hacked materials to the Biden-Harris campaign. “They gave them all the stuff because Biden was working with Iran, and Iran didn’t like me exactly because they were willing to make a deal, we Except the election was rigged and stolen,” Trump said. US Presidential Election 2020.

Trump said: “But no, Iran hacked my campaign, I don’t know what they found, I want to find out, it couldn’t have been more exciting, but they gave it to the Biden campaign, I can’t believe it, yeah I can.

CNN previously reported that Iranian government-backed hackers stole internal documents from the Trump campaign and shared them with news organizations. Attempts by cybercriminals to send information to US media are continuing, according to a police report on Wednesday.

According to the report, the attack was one of several attempts by the Iranian government to “incite discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process.” Law enforcement officials have previously said those efforts included a failed attempt Hack The Biden-Harris Campaign.

From July 22, Politico reported He said he received emails containing internal communications from a senior Trump campaign official, and Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. He also has access to a campaign investigation document on JD Vance.

The New York Times and Washington Post later said they had been sent similar information, including a 271-page document about Vance dated Feb. 23 and labeled “sensitive and confidential,” based on publicly available information, the media said.

CNN reported that Iranian hackers breached the email account of former Trump associate Roger Stone in June to attack campaign staff. US officials believe the cybercriminals are working for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Investigators believe suspected Iranian hackers compromised Stone’s account and then used that email account to try to break into a senior Trump campaign official’s account as part of a continuing effort to gain access to campaign networks.