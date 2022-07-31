iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers will have an alternative version of AOD

The future iPhone 14 Pro, which will integrate the always-on display system, will have alternate versions of its wallpapers so that the device consumes less power while locked.

This display mode, known as Always On Display (AOD), allows you to keep the screen constantly active to display certain data, such as the date, time, notifications, or some “user interface” elements.

To improve your power, the system uses only the pixels on the screen that are needed to display this information. The rest, the ones you don’t use, stay away.

Last May, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gorman indicated that the latest version of Apple’s operating system, iOS 16, will have a series of features for its lock screen, as well as wallpapers with capabilities similar to those of gadgets.

According to internal iOS 16 files accessed by 9to5Mac, system wallpapers have been updated to take advantage of AOD technology with a new multi-layer format.

In addition to the static and default iPhone wallpapers, users will be able to access other wallpapers grouped under the name “Sleep”, which will have elements of greater contrast.

In this way, once the user locks the iPhone 14 Pro screen, the wallpaper will be changed to this other version. This way, this image will become darker, without highlighting the bright colors that the original might have included.

During this screen hold, both the clock and its built-in “widgets” will continue to appear for users to refer back to.

However, every time the user touches the screen or presses the power button, the wallpaper will return to its original brightness.