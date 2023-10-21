Interpretation of “jet” on Jupiter captured by the James Webb Telescope

After the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began revealing images of the universe at infrared wavelengths, Scientists began to study a wide range of astronomical phenomena, such as the formation of stars and galaxies, The evolution of the universe, as well as the formation and properties of exoplanets.

The telescope, which is designed to be very powerful and deliver images and data of unprecedented quality, Capture “planes” crossing the regions around Jupiter, the solar system’s gas giant.

These are not conventional jets and scientists explain that it is a term used to refer – in this case – to small, bright astronomical objects, associated with young stars in the process of formation. It consists of jets of hot gas ejected by young stars and colliding with the surrounding interstellar medium.

These “jets” captured by the James Webb Space Telescope at Jupiter’s equator are precisely clouds of ice crystals. This is a common phenomenon on Jupiter, but has never been seen so clearly before. Images from the James Webb Space Telescope show that it is much larger and more complex than previously thought.

This fascinating phenomenon is important for understanding Jupiter’s atmosphere and can help scientists study the planet’s atmospheric cycle and the composition of the upper atmosphere.

Other discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope

Recently, an international team of astronomers, including researchers from the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands, Presenting the complex, ethereal beauty of the famous Messier 57 nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in unprecedented detail.

New images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) provide an unprecedented opportunity to study and understand the complex processes that shaped this cosmic masterpiece.

“The James Webb Space Telescope has given us an extraordinary view of the Ring Nebula that we have never seen before. The high-resolution images not only show the intricate details of the nebula’s expanding crust, “But it also reveals the inner region around the central white dwarf in remarkable clarity,” said Mike Barlow, the researcher leading the JWST Ring Nebula project.

The Ring Nebula is a testimony to the life cycle of stars. About 2,600 light-years from Earth, the nebula was born from a dying star that ejected its outer layers into space. What makes these nebulae truly impressive is the variety of their shapes and patterns, which often include tiny glowing rings, expanding bubbles, or complex, spreading clouds.

These patterns are the result of a complex interaction between different physical processes that are not yet well understood. Radiation from the hot central star illuminates these layers. Like fireworks, different chemical elements in the nebula emit light in specific colors, creating colorful orbs. Furthermore, allowing astronomers to study the chemical evolution of these objects in detail.

“The unprecedented spatial resolution obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope allowed us to see structures in the form of small clumps and filaments up to 150 astronomical units (AU), knowing that the AU is the distance from the Earth to the Sun,” explains Arturo. Manchdu, an IAC researcher and member of the JWST Ring Nebula Project.

*With information from Agencia Sinc

