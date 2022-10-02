International Conference on Teaching Basic Sciences at Salto UdelaR . Headquarters

With the participation of international exhibitors from October 5-7, the International Conference on Teaching Basic Sciences (Cieciba) will be held in Salto. The opening will take place next Wednesday October 5 at 9:00 am at the Aula Magna at the Salto del Cenur Litoral Norte of the University of the Republic. It will be mixed, with virtual and face-to-face activities, and will feature exhibitors from Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Cuba and Uruguay.
Objectives
The International Conference on the Teaching of Basic Sciences (Cieciba) is a space for academic exchange with an impact on the region. Within the framework of the conference, also on Wednesday 5 at 5:00 pm at the Laranaga Theater, a regional activity “D + Chemistry” will be carried out. The objectives of the conference are: Contribute to improving the teaching of basic sciences at all educational levels.
Strengthening the dialogue between basic sciences and educational sciences in an interdisciplinary key.
Create a space for exchange between teachers at all educational levels – from early childhood to higher education – to address issues that focus on teaching basic sciences that are fundamental to local and regional development.
– Stimulating and generating professions for the areas of knowledge that have been promoted in recent years at the regional level, through which effective decentralization is being attempted.
