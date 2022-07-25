Institute of Health Sciences offices opened

The Rector of the University, Arnaldo Medina, together with the authorities of the Institute of Health Sciences, inaugurated the new Institute building, a major advance for the development of administrative, academic and research activities in the region.

The university continues to grow in business. This space, retrieved from the former LCV 2 building, also houses the offices of the Directorates of Language, Complementary Studies and General Quality Assurance, and a Sleep and Memory Laboratory for Studies in Neurosciences and Complex Systems (ENyS), a tripartite entity. Formed by UNAJ, Conicet and El Cruce High Complex Hospital. It also has a meeting room, five offices of the Institute of Health Sciences and 3 bathrooms (1 for the disabled).

In Law, City said: “This opening does justice to some of the business we have had for a long time,” highlighting “the anticipation of being able to start new business”. In this sense, I announce that in the future the first library and animal center will be planned on the first floor of the building and adjacent. “Keep dreaming, the university is growing and we have many things waiting for us. It is a very important moment, and another milestone in our growth,” is over.

For his part, Director of the Institute of Health Sciences (ICS) Martin Silbermann thanked the president of the university not only for opening this new workspace but also “For the constant support in our running of the Institute, with every project or proposal we submit, it is very well received so that we can continue to progress”. This new building “It will be a place where many projects and ideas come together along with spaces for career coordinators, researchers and also for Vicente Ierace volunteers”detained.

In turn, Deputy Director Claudia Conget also thanked all the people who worked so that the institute would have its workplace in the YPF headquarters along with the other institutes. “This is a great effort from all of us, the outdoors and the teachers.”