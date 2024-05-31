Instagram adds a button to limit interactions and prevent harassment

The tool will allow you to silence notifications for up to four weeks. (dpa)



Instagram has added a feature to expand the fight against online harassment. The app introduced a tool that allows users to limit interactions on their posts from their cell phone settings.

This update is available on both iOS and Android devicesis integrated into the Restrictions section and provides a powerful option to control who can interact with your content on the social network.

The arrival of this feature comes within a group of new features that the platform has recently added, As part of its efforts to make the social network a safer place, especially for younger users. Among the functions designed to reduce harassment and negative experiences on the platform, there is also the possibility of limiting conversations with strangers and increasing control by parents.

With this new button, users can mute anyone who is not in their best friends list on Instagram. When activated, Notifications and interactions from users outside this list will be ignored, helping to create a more controlled and secure environment for users.

The tool will allow you to silence notifications for up to four weeks. (Instagram)

Limited Interactions focuses on communications, not content. This means that although you will still be able to see other users’ posts, some people’s interactions with you will be hidden.

To access Limited Interactions, You have to open your Instagram profile, go to the settings menu (located in the hamburger menu in the upper right corner)and select the “Limited Interactions” option.

Within this section, you’ll be able to choose the type of interactions you want to restrict. This includes:

Love her.

comments.

Labels.

Direct message.

Then, you can decide who you want to restrict. Options include:

All users except your “best friends”

Latest followers

Accounts that don’t follow you

By selecting these options, interactions from excluded accounts will be automatically hidden, Which means that even though those users can continue to comment and send messages, you won’t receive notifications or see those interactions.

Instagram allows you to set the duration of these restrictions for up to 4 weeksWith the possibility of extending this period once it ends.

The introduction of “Limited Interactions” is part of a series of measures Instagram has implemented to combat online harassment. previously, The platform has already launched filters in direct messages to prevent receiving explicit photos and other forms of unwanted content.

Meta noted that this feature is not only intended to protect minors, but is available to all users of the app. toThe idea is to provide quick, direct access to limit interactions, especially in situations where users feel overwhelmed or harassed.

Peek is an experimental feature that Meta is developing internally for Instagram. According to reports from TechCrunch and observations of Alessandro Paluzzi, a well-known reverse engineer and leaker, This tool will allow users to capture moments and share them instantly, without the option to edit photos or apply filters.

The idea behind this tool is simple: users will take a photo using the camera in real time, encouraging spontaneity and intelligence. Authenticity compared to the carefully edited and curated photos that often fill Instagram feeds.

This function will not allow images to be uploaded from the phone’s gallery, reflecting the intention to capture moments as they happen, without the possibility of manipulating them later.