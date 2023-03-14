Inspirational content generates well-being for users

The social network conducted a study of Gen Z students in the US, to determine how searches for inspiration affect stressful situations.

Pinterest produced a study in collaboration with the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley. Among their findings, they found that daily interaction with inspiring content has the potential to reduce negative conditions such as burnout and stress.

To reach these results, the study sample consisted of groups of university students who are preparing for final exams, and most of them are members of Generation Z.

How was the study conducted?

The team behind this study on inspirational content designed rigorous empirical research to examine the causal links between inspiration and well-being. All procedures were overseen by the Personnel Protection Committee at the University of California, Berkeley.

In addition, all measures of obtaining outcomes are outlined in the academic literature. Participants went to a space set up for the entrance (day 1) and exit (day 14) of the surveys. Likewise, they were randomly assigned to one of two cases during the two weeks between their surveys.

In the process, the participants used Pinterest for 10 minutes per day (“Pinterest status”); o Puzzles solved online for 10 minutes per day (“control condition”). For the case of Pinterest, study participants were simply told to find things on Pinterest that inspired them. This was a self-directed exercise, with no restrictions on product experience or content.

By comparison, the control state is interpreted as a neutral (i.e. online, visual, engaging) primary experience, so you can see the real difference Pinterest makes.

Results on inspiring content

Study participants who used the social network were more likely to feel they had someone to turn to for advice. Whereas, users under the control condition, that is, those who did not use Pinterest, were more likely to be socially disconnected because they did not have the moderating effect of inspiration.

As they indicated from the social network, actively engaging with inspiring content on Pinterest reduced the consequences of physical stress on everyday positive emotions and preserved participants’ ability to feel good in stressful situations.

Additionally, participants who actively engaged with inspiring content on Pinterest reported getting 7% more sleep. In other countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, identical results were found, applying the same intervention study.