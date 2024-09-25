Inigo Perez explains why James Rodriguez will not play in Rayo Vallecano vs Girona | Analysis & reaction | La Liga

After two games coming on as a substitute and playing the final minutes of the match, Colombian James Rodriguez made the news on Wednesday, September 25, as he did not play in the 0-0 draw between Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

The visitor’s point is good for Rayo, but the bad thing on social networks is that James did not have minutes. Some Vallecas fans, as well as dozens of Colombians, expressed their dissatisfaction with the substitution and absence of the Colombian number 10 on the seventh day of the Spanish League.

Thus, at the end of the match, the press asked coach Inigo Pérez about the decision not to take James Rodríguez into consideration for this match.

Rayo coach explained that his team suffered in the match, and that the point of the visit against Girona was important because of the way the match was presented.

Thus, Iñigo Pérez admitted what he thought to avoid playing James Rodríguez: “Well, the other day I explained it, I tried to explain it. To clarify, my changes will always go in the direction of finding the match, modifying it, changing it in this case or keeping it as it is if you want. Today I thought that the players who came had other characteristics that would enable them to continue in the match that we were playing with tweezers, and that is why”.