Increases the risk of COVID-19 among travelers: “Disney is out of control”

Exchange COVID-19 It is high in most parts of the world, such as Puerto Rico and the United States, below level 3, the third of four parameters with disease control and prevention centers (CDCIn English) Measure the risk of infection.

Removing the restrictions has increased the risk of infection among passengers, many experts warn.

“Unlike New York and California, Disney is out of control, and many travelers have come from those places.”Epidemiologist Miguel Golan said.

According to the doctor, it is natural for many people outside Puerto Rico to be found without masks, thus avoiding the use of local travelers while staying out of the country.

“It is recommended not to reduce your safety, because even if you see people who do not have a mask, you should use them.”He said.

Colon added that it is important to wear masks indoors and outdoors, for example, in the line of theme park attractions.

“The problem is, they take them (on the trip), they get infected and then they infect the family.”He explained when commenting that many family outbursts start from the victim passenger.

From June 5 to 11, 1,196 COVID-19 eruptions were investigated on the island, with 5,242 positive cases and 6,148 contacts identified, according to the Department of Health. The majority (77.9%) are family and only 0.7% are associated with travelers.

Although the COVID-19 infection continues, restrictions have been lifted. In May last year, the requirement to provide a negative Govt-19 test result to vaccinated passengers was removed. Currently, only non-resident international travelers and U.S. immigrants wishing to enter the United States are required to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, since June 12, the CDC has not asked foreign travelers for a negative test or evidence of recovery from the virus before flying to the United States. Further, In April, the requirement to wear a mask on flights was removed.

“Travel is a risk factor for social outbursts. (Travelers) come and say, ‘Let’s go see Mom, Dad, Grandpa,’ and they affect them. This is where family outbursts start,” Cologne said.

Many travelers become asymptomatic, but the symptoms begin 24 to 48 hours after infection and, he commented.

“They should be isolated for at least five days and subjected to laboratory testing because if they have symptoms and an adequate viral load a home-made one will work.”Said.

He also said that home tests would give a false negative if the virus was not detected during the incubation period.

Graduate Ilia ToledoThe head of the Toledo Laboratory agreed with the increase in affected passengers. He said the symptoms would appear three to five days after the trip.

“There are no masked people in South America, Europe or the United States. So, we leave (outside the country) and forget about the existence of Govt, ”he said.

On the third day of return it was recommended that passengers with symptoms should be examined and those without symptoms should be tested after five days.

As for home tests, he pointed out that if the person has a high virus load they will detect the virus. Therefore, he stressed the reliability of laboratory tests.

“Passengers should wash their hands (frequently) and use N-95 masks during the flight.” Said, for her part, the graduate Mary Ann Nazario, President of the College of Medical Technologists

He warned that one of the most observed symptoms was a strong cough. It is estimated that about 14,000 passengers arrive daily in Puerto Rico during the summer, most of them (13,000) coming from domestic flights.