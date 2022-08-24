In the United States they are still urgently looking for Colombians to work; Pay $23 million

According to recent data, the United States, New workers will be needed and last June there were at least 6 million applicants with more than 10 million job openings. Leaving millions of free vacancies.

“We have a lot of work to do. But not enough workers. This deficit affects all economic sectors,” the American Chamber of Commerce pointed out in a recent press release.It refers to the institutions of the country.

Against this background, Sena Public Employment Agency this week launched a new call to work for a reputed North American company. He also pointed out that there are 60 vacancies for nurses in Colorado, Maryland and Texas.

“Important company, Colombian profiles are needed to work in the United States, in conjunction with the public employment agency Sena. There are eight vacancies for industrial painters”, The said company.

requirements

Education: Degree in Nursing, specializing in Critical Care Medicine and Intensive Care.

Experience: A minimum of one year emergency medicine experience.

Proverb: Advanced English is essential as the interview will be conducted in English.

Working day: completeness.

Benefits

Fixed 3 year contract.

Monthly salary is US$4,000 to US$6,000 dollars (about $23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month).

How to Apply for Sena Jobs?