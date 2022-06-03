In tennis and trousers, this is how Caesar Duarte, deported from the United States, came to Mexico.

Former Governor of Chihuahua (2010-2016), almost three years after his imprisonment in the United States César Duarte Jáquez was deported to Mexico To be prosecuted for the crimes of the criminal association and the embezzlement of 96.6 million pesos; Both got worse.

A flight from Republican Attorney General (FGR) He was flown to Miami, Florida, and taken to Mexico City’s International Airport, where, after four hours of medical examinations and procedures, he was handed over to the Chihuahua Attorney’s Office, where an arrest warrant was issued by a judge. Control of the Morelos Judicial District in October 2019 for alleged offenses.

Duarte Jacques, who was wearing a white shirt, pants and tennis shoes, was flown to the capital, Chihuahua, where he was later admitted to Aquilis Serdon State Community Rehabilitation Center No. 1. Ministers hope the first hearing will take place today.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that it had made available to Xihua’s ministerial officials the powers and attributes of the former president.

“This person has been accused of making deals with various government employees and those outside the public event. Diversion of public resources More than 96 million Mexican pesos extracted between 2011 and 2014, ”he pointed out.

According to the indictment, since the Miami judge handed over the defendant’s handcuffs, Duarte Jacques would have returned more than 200 million pesos to PRI campaigns and at least $ 6 million to the two companies associated with him: the Union Canadian Territorial Division of North Chihuahua and the Northern Finance Division.

In March 2018, the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR) registered an initial investigation against Duarte Jacques for money laundering, banking and tax fraud, and assessed that there was no evidence against him.

The Special Investigation Unit (UEAF) has determined in its investigation that it did not find any evidence to prove that the former governor bought a 15% stake in Banco Progreso Chihuahua for 65 million pesos.

Between 2017 and 2018, at least 12 arrest warrants were issued against him, 11 of which were issued by Interpol in March 2017 for aggravated fraud, general offense and one election offense, for which the former head of state was wanted. In more than 190 countries.

Finally, in July 2020, a Chihuahua politician was arrested in Miami, Florida, and the Mexican government demanded his extradition from the United States, which was confirmed yesterday.

Olga Sofia, Bertha Isabel and Caesar Adrian Duarte Gomez In 2020, their father, Caesar Duarte Jacques, who was accused of fraud, encouraged the Ambaro investigation to avoid arrest in connection with a case in 2015 in which he was accused of diverting public resources to the PRI election campaign.

There is evidence in the Chihuahua attorney’s office

Chihuahua’s Attorney General Roberto Fierro Duarte has assured that they have sufficient evidence against Duarte Jacques for crimes committed between 2011 and 2014.

“The attorney has all the supporting data that is required to be disclosed by our agents of the Ministry of Public Administration before the controlling judge as required.”

Fierro Duarte said he would be treated like any other prisoner in the state of Chihuahua.

He also highlighted the coordination with the FGR, the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrad Casaubon, Interpol, the Navy and other officials who assisted in the relocation.

Duarte Jáquez is a native of Parral, Chihuahua.

He was governor of the state for PRI from 2010 to 2016, where he also held federal deputy, municipal and state council positions.