In Malvinas there will be concerts, theater and science fair for Kindergarten Day

All May 28 Celebrated in Argentina Kindergarten Day and primary education teachers. In this context, in North of Greater Buenos Aires A series of activities promoted by National University of General Sarmientolocated in the area Argentina’s Falkland Islandsso the little ones can enjoy different full days of games and shows.

this is the way Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 will be relayed festivalbaptized as “Chispa”, with various proposals ranging from workshops to lessons dance and musicto projections and exhibitions in Sciences. All activities will take place in the Cultural Multispace of the National University of General Sarmiento, and will be oriented towards Children from 2 to 13 years old. Admission will be free and free.

Building on the activities that have been planned, the festival seeks to “create a new space where children are guaranteed their right to play, participate, interact, learn, explore, expand and deepen their experiences, as well as promote their development in creativity, communication and expression skills through different verbal and non-verbal languages.”

Until 6:00 pm, during the three days there will also be entrepreneurship fair, “Kids Oriented”an art gallery “Antiprincesses and Antiheroes”, based on the book series from the editorial Chirimbote, an audiovisual space on the Paka Paka channel and outdoor games.

Groups such as Pitipá, Les Loops, La Perinola, José C. Paz Orchestra, Popular Symphony of the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and the Family (SENAF), Los Hermanos Guerra and UNGS Youth Theater Cast will participate in Chispa. There will also be various workshops from the UNGS “imaginary” interactive Museum of Science, Technology and Society and from the Máquinas de Mirar Collection, among others.

According to information from the National University of General Sarmiento, Friday 27 The festival will start at 1:00 pm on 1751 Jose Leon Suarez Avenue in the town of powder drums, It will open with a musical performance by the Popular Symphony.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be music and games workshops. At 3:00 pm comes the clown show, and at 4:00 pm the group “Pitipá” will conclude the day with another musical show.

For his part, the Saturday 28 The venue will also open at 1:00pm and the first workshops will start at 2:00pm. The last activity of the day will be in charge of the José C Paz Municipal Orchestra at 5:00 PM. during the last day, on sunday 29, There will be music, dance and painting workshops from 2:00 pm, then plays and the closing of the festival with a show featuring the characters of Zampa and Nina: “The Great Challenge of Zampa and Nina”, 5:00 pm



Why is Kindergarten Day celebrated on May 28 in Argentina

National Kindergarten and Teachers Day is celebrated every year as a reminder Rosario Vera Benalusa, Who is known as the pioneer of primary education in Argentina. It was she who was founded in 1900 The first Argentine kindergarten, As an extension of a school in the province of La Rioja, where she was.

The institutionalization of date in the school calendar occurred on September 15, 1971, during the de facto government of Alejandro Agustin Lanos.

