In Cruz Azul, they no longer want to know Brayan ‘Cuco’ Angulo and are looking for a team for him; America rejects it | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

According to the Mexican press, the Ecuadorean will not be forgiven for a disciplinary offense. They make “cheap”.

Ecuadorean striker Brian Angulo was to be offered to America by his current team, Cruz Azul. However, the Ecuadorean was rejected by the Eagles. According to information published by the newspaper Récord, they are looking for a team for the tricolor, despite the fact that DT Juan Reynoso was in his plans initially.

The act of indiscipline of not informing the pre-season caused Cruzazulina’s leadership to intervene. The decision is stark: get rid of the 26-year-old Coco.

“After showing Angolo, who didn’t show up for training because of his shorts, the decision is not to renew and send him away at once. Well, not far. My rotting ears tell me they’re showing Cuco at various clubs, including America, leaving him ‘bara, bara (cheap)'” , they want him to take it away. The anger is that in Kwaba (the US facilities) you don’t need it,” according to the memo published by the newspaper.

America has only added two reinforcements. They are Diego Valdes who signed from Santos and Jonathan dos Santos.

According to Mexican press releases, Angolo will receive a sporting and financial penalty for his disciplinary offense.

Angulo did not ask permission from Cruz Azul’s board of directors to miss start of practices. (Dr)