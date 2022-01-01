January 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

In Cruz Azul, they no longer want to know Brayan 'Cuco' Angulo and are looking for a team for him; America rejects it | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

In Cruz Azul, they no longer want to know Brayan ‘Cuco’ Angulo and are looking for a team for him; America rejects it | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

Cassandra Curtis January 1, 2022 2 min read

According to the Mexican press, the Ecuadorean will not be forgiven for a disciplinary offense. They make “cheap”.

Ecuadorean striker Brian Angulo was to be offered to America by his current team, Cruz Azul. However, the Ecuadorean was rejected by the Eagles. According to information published by the newspaper Récord, they are looking for a team for the tricolor, despite the fact that DT Juan Reynoso was in his plans initially.

The act of indiscipline of not informing the pre-season caused Cruzazulina’s leadership to intervene. The decision is stark: get rid of the 26-year-old Coco.

“After showing Angolo, who didn’t show up for training because of his shorts, the decision is not to renew and send him away at once. Well, not far. My rotting ears tell me they’re showing Cuco at various clubs, including America, leaving him ‘bara, bara (cheap)'” , they want him to take it away. The anger is that in Kwaba (the US facilities) you don’t need it,” according to the memo published by the newspaper.

America has only added two reinforcements. They are Diego Valdes who signed from Santos and Jonathan dos Santos.

According to Mexican press releases, Angolo will receive a sporting and financial penalty for his disciplinary offense.

Angulo did not ask permission from Cruz Azul’s board of directors to miss start of practices. (Dr)

See also  Diego Almeida .. New in Ecuador's invitation to a friendly match against El Salvador | football | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Real Madrid seeks to reunite Mbappe and Halland in their attack

January 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Celta de Vigo released a foreign place to record Orbelín Pineda

January 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku’s controversial comments and Thomas Tuchel’s response | Premier League

December 31, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Yalitza Aparicio receives 2022 with a bold look; Showing her body in a bikini

January 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Latinos in the US Seek Better Health and Family Relationships in 2022

January 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

In Cruz Azul, they no longer want to know Brayan ‘Cuco’ Angulo and are looking for a team for him; America rejects it | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

January 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Public Health reports 1,149 new cases of Covid-19; Daily positivity up to 31.91%

January 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward