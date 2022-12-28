December 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

in Aquaculture Sciences UACh is repeating the call for a second round of applications

Zera Pearson December 28, 2022 1 min read

The PhD in Aquaculture Sciences of the Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh) Puerto Montt invites you to specialize and train as highly qualified researchers for scientific research,…

The PhD in Aquaculture Sciences from Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh) Puerto Montt invites you to specialize and train as highly qualified researchers for scientific research, development and innovation in aquaculture.

Classes take place on Thursdays and Fridays, throughout the day, with the aim of enabling students to devote two full days to academic training and the rest of the week to devote themselves to their professional work.

DCA graduates will have the skills to discover emerging problems in aquaculture, both regional and national, and will also be able to propose solutions that, through a multidisciplinary and systemic approach, contribute to the sustainability and diversification of aquaculture resources.

In this new admissions process, the application phase addresses the following important dates:

Application closes: March 3, 2023

Interviews: from 9 to 10 March 2023

Results: March 15, 2023

Study start: March 2023

All those interested in applying can do so online through Graduate Studies Directorate

When in doubt, email the MSc Program Director. Sandra Marin ([email protected]) or the Puerto Montt Campus Graduate School ([email protected]).

See also  Science students receive over 2.1 million pesos in Cozcyt Scholarships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Scandal in UNPSJB: denounce fake records in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

The company/use of eyeglasses improves the visual health and general well-being of its users, according to ZVC Viapol

December 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Not only is UJI growing in the health sciences, but it will be adding six new semesters to the Faculty of Humanities

December 27, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

4 min read

Air chaos continues in the US after a historic winter storm

December 28, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

in Aquaculture Sciences UACh is repeating the call for a second round of applications

December 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Atlas vs Chivas (0-1). Objectives

December 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

“I ended up in the hospital because of the false eyelashes”

December 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward