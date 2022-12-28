in Aquaculture Sciences UACh is repeating the call for a second round of applications

The PhD in Aquaculture Sciences of the Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh) Puerto Montt invites you to specialize and train as highly qualified researchers for scientific research,…

The PhD in Aquaculture Sciences from Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh) Puerto Montt invites you to specialize and train as highly qualified researchers for scientific research, development and innovation in aquaculture.

Classes take place on Thursdays and Fridays, throughout the day, with the aim of enabling students to devote two full days to academic training and the rest of the week to devote themselves to their professional work.

DCA graduates will have the skills to discover emerging problems in aquaculture, both regional and national, and will also be able to propose solutions that, through a multidisciplinary and systemic approach, contribute to the sustainability and diversification of aquaculture resources.

In this new admissions process, the application phase addresses the following important dates:

Application closes: March 3, 2023

Interviews: from 9 to 10 March 2023

Results: March 15, 2023

Study start: March 2023

All those interested in applying can do so online through Graduate Studies Directorate

When in doubt, email the MSc Program Director. Sandra Marin ([email protected]) or the Puerto Montt Campus Graduate School ([email protected]).