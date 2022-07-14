In a tiny bikini, Rivera checks for the back guard and rocks her in a sensual twerking

Riviera shakes Keep celebrating life and beyond A stroll through the Dominican Republic where he celebrated his birthday, now the star in Mazatlan, Mexico. Translator “Animate y Verás” looks happier than ever and thus can be seen on Instagram where she shares moments from her daily life with her followers. Chiquis has over 5 million followers who enjoy her posts as she is always seen the way she is.

In her latest post, the singer was spotted with a mini bikini seen among her orange mesh outfits. For the Instagram video, Chiquis stopped her ponytail to rock her butt in a sensual way to the delight of her most loyal fans. With a drink in hand, the celebrity showed that she enjoys life very much.

Chikes wrote: “What a beautiful life in Mazatlan Qingao!”

His fans reacted quickly and left messages praising his tweets.

One fan wrote: “You looked so beautiful.” One follower added, “I love the fact that you don’t care what people say and you’re living a better life.” One fan replied, “You make me miss you even more for being there.” “Awesome that’s all. Great hip movement with a sensual rhythm,” said another fan. “You bring so many good vibes,” put another follower in English. “I don’t understand why the whole world bothers her if she’s beautiful,” can also be read among Comments.

Read on

• Chikes Rivera talks about her divorce from Lorenzo Mendes: “…I don’t regret…One learns”

• Wearing a tight jumpsuit, Chickas Rivera showed off her butt with a bow

• Without underwear, Chiquis Rivera is super cute in a blue jumpsuit full of holes