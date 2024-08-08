In a bold and sexy bikini, Aleska Génesis celebrated her 33rd birthday

The Venezuelan Model alyska genesis She celebrated her 33rd birthday last Sunday, August 4. The participant in the fourth season of the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” celebrated In the style of returning to the sun with his love, Mexican businessman Clovis Nino.

On social networks, the blonde who finished sixth in the reality show won by Puerto Rican Maribelly Rivera, was very sensual celebrating her special day with a sea full of balloons, gifts, a beautiful cake and her lover and boyfriend. The sensual bikini that made the nets tremble.

pure sensuality

The Creole showed off her amazing body in silver with a red bikini and without a drop of makeup. The postcards are very special as Aleska took a picture of her Beautiful hat in the colors of the Venezuelan flag.

Her striking eyes and golden skin made the photos a hit on social media, garnering 147,000 likes.

Thank God

The photos were accompanied by an emotional message of joy and gratitude to God for living a life surrounded by the love of his family, friends and partner.

“I am filled with gratitude for all the blessings I have received, the strength I find in my roots, and the certainty that I will never be alone, because God is present in every step I take.” books.