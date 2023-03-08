Improvements in adjustable lenses, widely used in medicine

Researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) have been able to correct instabilities caused by internal and external temperatures in optically adjustable lenses.

The study published in Scientific reports, proposes a solution to predict and compensate for energy deviations in real time. This method represents an advance in the implementation of this type of lens, which is widely used in various fields of medicine.

“By improving accuracy, new applications may emerge and their use in new industrial and everyday products can become more frequent,” he says. Carlos DoronsoroCSIC Scholar at the Institute of Optometry (IO).

An optical adjustable lens can be adjusted by applying an external stimulus, such as an electric or magnetic field, and allows the optical power or focus of the optical system to be modulated by an electrical signal, without the need for moving parts, thus improving the optical component’s compactness, velocity, and stability.

However, many adjustable lenses are very sensitive to external temperature changes or internal heating during wear, which leads to instability and failure of accuracy.

compensation tool

To correct these problems, IO researchers and 2EyesVisiona company spin off From CSIC, a real-time optical power compensation tool based on implementing models in an ECU.

“Compensation methods have been successfully applied to two optically tunable lenses in experiments of static (the same signal is maintained over time), dynamic (continuous changes in the signal) and in hysteresis loops (looking for memory effect type defects), he explains. Lucy saw, a CSIC scholar at IO. “We found that compensation reduced the effects of temperature by more than 75%, which is a significant improvement in lens performance,” he adds.

To obtain this tool, the researchers designed a data capture method to measure the magnitude of the deviations of optical energy due to changes in internal temperature.

“By measuring the energy deflections that were found, we developed three different mathematical models, which describe the response of the lens to temperature, and then used these models to predict the thermal changes the lenses would undergo while being used at different periods of time,” Sawides says.

Scientific reference:

Marrakesh, Y, Barkala, X, Gambra, E, et al. Experimental characterization, modeling, and compensation of temperature effects in optically tunable lenses. Scientific reports. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-28795-7