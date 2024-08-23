Impressive: This robot looks like a human, does sports, and even builds cars

This humanoid robot was developed by Boston Dynamics. (X: Boston Dynamics)

the RobotsIn addition to the ability to implement complex technological systems, it can also be practiced. Boston Dynamics, a company that develops humanoid robots, posted a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account showing Atlas, a bipedal device, doing push-ups.

“Atlas does a quick warm-up before work,” says the post accompanying the video of this second-generation Atlas robot.Although Boston Dynamics hasn’t shared many details about how this new robot works, it is known that it is equipped with cameras and sensors that rely on computer vision.

Additionally, Atlas possesses a technology called “dynamic manipulation” in his limbs, allowing him to move fluidly through his environment, and perform complex actions with a remarkable degree of naturalness.

This robot is scheduled to work in Hyundai factories. (X: Boston Dynamics)

Boston Dynamics is part of the Hyundai Group, and according to TechCrunch, the humanoid robot, Atlas, is planned to be used in the company’s manufacturing plants. The integration could represent an advance in industrial automation and efficiency.

Integrating humanoid robots into car factories is nothing new: Shape will be used at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, while Optimus will be used at Tesla.

Figer is a robot that can talk to humans via AI-trained microphones and speakers. This feature allows you to understand and respond when a colleague asks you for a task.

The development of this capability was made possible thanks to Figure’s alliance with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, through which they were able to create a specialized AI model for humanoid robots.

Figure 02 integrates OpenAI’s latest AI model. (YouTube: Figure)

Its exploration of its environment is completed by its hands, which mimic human movement by flexing its fingers, moving its wrists in any direction, and grasping, moving and releasing objects. The company describes these limbs as “fourth-generation, with 16 degrees of freedom and human-like strength.”

According to the Robot Report, in early 2024, Figure deployed one of its robots to a BMW plant in South Carolina to conduct tests and collect data to train its AI model.

During these tests, the company demonstrated that its system is capable of operating in an industrial environment, learning to perform basic tasks. Their skills include precise manipulation of parts and accurate placement of parts.

Tesla’s Optimus will be integrated into the brand’s vehicle production lines. (Tesla)

Optimus was born from Elon Musk’s vision of a future powered by artificial intelligence and advanced automation. First introduced in 2021 as the Tesla Bot, the robot is designed to perform repetitive, dangerous, or arduous tasks that currently require human intervention.

In December 2023, Musk unveiled Tesla’s Optimus Gen 2, a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence. This improved version includes developments in movement, especially in the neck and hands, and is equipped with sensors in the fingers that allow manipulation of sensitive objects with different levels of pressure.

Tesla’s expertise in driver assistance systems and self-driving vehicles, such as Autopilot, is expected to play a crucial role in the development of humanoid robots and their functions.

Tesla has yet to provide additional information about the robot’s availability or marketing plans. However, according to Electrek, the company intends to use the Optimus Gen 2 in its production lines, and once it’s proven effective, it will consider selling it to the public.