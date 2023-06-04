Ikigai: 10 rules of style that give happiness

There are people who spend their lives finding a reason to live. Answers to four basic questions: What we want, what we’re good at, what the world needs, and how we can make a profit thus. According to Japanese culture, this is ikigai, the cornerstone of our lives that can give us happinessa purpose for life is not far from easy to find.

To find it, it is necessary to do a lot of meditation, talk to ourselves, and be completely honest in answering. You cannot pour your efforts into searching ikigai Unreal and frustrating, it is about being Realistic and honest. Once you have solved the four questions, the answer you get, your ikigai, must respect the balance between these four questions, because not doing so could get you in trouble. Emotional imbalance.

The mistake, on the other hand, is focusing life on finding that reason for being without stop on the way. According to Japanese culture, the secret to happiness lies in achieving your life purpose and enjoying the process of finding it. To get lost in the end goal without taking into account the process covered would be to skip a matador 10 bases of ikigai, and that would obviously prevent happiness.

10 ikigai rules

As described in the book Ikigai: Japan’s Secrets to a Long and Happy Life (Ed. Urano) Written by Francesc Miralles and Héctor García, there are 10 commandments to follow to find ikigai as an addition that will allow us Live a fuller, healthier and longer life. Yes, you read that correctly: it is about finding meaning in your life, and living more and better.

