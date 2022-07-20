Igualitas: discover Monserrate, niece of singer Lucero

bright Star She is a singer, actress, and TV presenter who is also known by her nickname “America’s Bride” and for being one of the hottest soap operas in the country. From her relationship with Manuel Mijares, she had two daughters, one of whom, Lucerto, followed in his footsteps. On the other hand, it drew attention in social networks MontserratShe is the singer’s niece who is very similar to her aunt.

With over 40 years of his career, bright Star She has become a celebrity and has managed to conquer hearts all over Latin America with her beauty and charisma. He made his debut in the art world when he was just 10 years old, earning the nickname “Lucerito” on several TV shows. Being active for many years, the 52-year-old singer managed to reach a huge fortune close to $20 million. But this is not surprising, he has released more than 30 albums and participated in 14 TV series.

Lucero is one of the most important artists in our country. Source Instagram luceromexico

In 1997, bright Star She married singer Manuel Mijares and had two children with him, one of whom was Lucitrito Mijares, who decided to follow in the footsteps of her parents, and even sided with her mother for the magazine “Quien”. In addition to this, the ex-couple performed several concerts together. He has four million followers on Instagram and shares photos of performances and family moments and there it was possible to check the similarity between him and his family.

bright Star He has a brother, show businessman Antonio Hugaza, and like his sister, he is the father of two daughters. One of them is called Montserrat The other is Andoni. The young woman has an incredible resemblance to her aunt, so much so that many have said that she is her clone and that she resembles her daughter Lucerto.

Montserrat, niece of Lucero. Source Instagram @antoniohogaza

however, Montserrat She is very reserved for her private life which is why she keeps her Instagram account private and doesn’t reveal much about her activities. She has the same hair color as Lucero as well as the same eye color. Next year, the young woman will have to decide her future career and in every photo that appears, comments likening the similarity did not take long.