If you have an iPhone, you can now delete people from photos with Google’s Magic Eraser: How to use it

Google Photos is a platform for storing and organizing photos and video on the cloud. (Google)

Google has released an update for iPhone users: the AI ​​tool Magic Eraser for Google Photos is now available for iOS devices. Previously exclusive to Google Pixel users and Google Photos Premium subscribers, this feature makes it easy to remove unwanted elements from your photos, changing the way we capture and share special moments.

The Magic Eraser is an AI-powered tool It allows users to remove unwanted elements from their photos with just a few clicks.

Imagine that perfect photo being ruined by an unwanted object or person in the background. With the magic eraser, You can simply mark or highlight the object you want to delete, and the tool will delete it automatically.

According to information provided by Google, the process of using Magic Eraser is very simple:

Launch the Google Photos app on your iPhone, sign in to your account if you haven’t already, and then select the photo you want to edit.

Once the image is open, tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to the editing menu where you can find the “Tools” option. Within this list, find and select “Magic Eraser”.

Use your finger to highlight or shade the object you want to delete from the photo. Magic Eraser will use its AI ability to effectively identify and remove the selected object.

Once you’re satisfied with the result, simply tap “Done” to save the edited photo to your Google Photos library.

To use Magic Eraser on iOS devices, your iPhone needs to have iOS version 15 or higher installed. This ensures that the tool works properly and can take full advantage of the AI ​​capabilities that Google Photos has to offer.

The application will help ensure that duplicate images do not appear and there is a better arrangement. (Google Images)

Additionally, while most Google Photos features will be available for free, including Magic Eraser, there are restrictions for non-Pixel users and non-premium subscribers. These users will be able to edit and save up to 10 photos per month using Google’s Magic Editor, which includes tools like Magic Eraser.

For those who want to make frequent edits, it will be necessary to subscribe to Google One, the company’s cloud storage service. Which provides unlimited access to all advanced photo editing features for a single monthly cost.

Ask Photos is a beta feature rolling out in the coming months that promises to make it easier to search for memories and specific details within our photo collections. Unlike Traditional methods that require typing keywords and scrolling through several results, this tool allows users to ask questions naturally.

This tool learns from the corrections we make, so that the subsequent results will be more accurate. (Google)

For example, instead of searching for “beach 2021,” you could simply ask: “Show me the best photos of our visits to the beach over the past few years.” Then Gemini’s artificial intelligence will take care of the rest and give the result we are looking for.

For this tool to work, Google implements a multimedia model that allows it to not only analyze visual content, But also interpreting text and metadata associated with images, such as dates and locations.

This means that Ask Photos can understand the context and content of photos more deeply.

For example, if you photograph your children’s birthday parties every year, you could ask: “What themes did we use for Lena’s birthdays?” Gemini will analyze the textures and other details in the photos to give you an accurate answer.