“If things go wrong, step to the side and come another”

2022-02-21

San Lorenzo de Almagro fell 4-3 to Defense and Justice in a match lost by three goals and after that, coach Pedro Truglio provided his position.

“It’s true that coach times are not San Lorenzo times. San Lorenzo need to win yesterday, today and tomorrow. It’s a reality. Today I’m glad that the team that plagued boys who have a rebellion for the sake of preserving the climate, people were barbaric. Even when they got 3- 0”, he began speaking at a press conference.

At the start of the tournament in Argentina, Cuervo only added 1 point out of the 9 contested, and Troglio knows the pressure that ensues.

“As I said on the first day; if things go wrong for me, that’s my problem. I can’t condemn the players, I have to get the players back. I don’t care if they annoy me, I don’t care if things go wrong, because if it happens, that’s it, step into The side and the other come. I have to choose the moments and try to look for the best for San Lorenzo and for myself,” he said.