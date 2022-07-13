I tell you how to send them to Cuba

Both days started with Amazon’s biggest salesAmazon Prime Day. between the The discounted products are power plants.

With the state of electric power in Cuba, this situation has become very frequent Buying power plants to send to Cuba. There are stores that sell it and send it directly to Cuba. But due to the high demand for power plants, they often run out.

This is why a very good opportunity is to take advantage of these peak day Amazon mega offers to buy the power plant and deliver it to the island from Sites responsible for sending Amazon purchases to Cuba.

I won’t delay any further than that here below, I’ll leave you a file electrical stations who is now Super Cell on Prime Day.

PowerSmart Power Station

pulsar generator

Togo Power Generator

You should keep in mind that in order to send power plants to Cuba, they must be plants with continuous power up to 900 watts.

In the same way, plants with a power of up to 15 kW can be brought into Cuba, but in this case, plants weighing more than 900 W must be brought in as accompanied baggage, not as a shipment.

Plants up to 900W are rated at US$200, from 900W to 1500W, the rating is US$500, and from 1500W to 15KW, the rating is US$1,000.

Pulsar generator 9500 watts

