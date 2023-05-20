May 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Hyundai and Kia Tsuyan sued over viral theft challenge on TikTok”. daily listening

Zera Pearson May 20, 2023 2 min read

Hyundai and Kia announced an agreement on Friday to settle a lawsuit brought by car theft victims after a TikTok “challenge” showed how easy it was to steal some models.

The deal could cost both South Korean automakers up to $200 million, most of which will go toward compensating people for theft-related losses, according to the companies.

The judge must decide whether or not to agree to the settlement.

“This settlement is the latest step in a series of significant actions Kia has taken to help customers whose vehicles have been attacked by criminals using theft tactics popular on social media,” John Yun, Kia America’s chief legal officer, said in a joint statement.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars rose in the US in the middle of last year after videos were shared on TikTok showing how some models could be easily stolen, according to the companies.

Hyundai and Kia said the videos promoted the “Kia Challenge” competition, which challenges people to steal cars.

Auto thefts related to the challenge have resulted in at least 14 accidents and eight deaths, according to NHTSA, the US Highway Safety Agency.

TikTok did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The companies estimated that about 9 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles on the road in the United States are “at risk or exposed to these social media thefts”.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide additional support to our owners who have been impacted by the increased and ongoing criminal activity targeting our vehicles,” said Jason Earp, Hyundai North America’s Director of Legal.

See also  Viral video | A businessman distributes more than a million dollars to his employees: This was the moment when he revealed the surprise | Osman Ketiri | directions | social networks | Spain | nnda nnrt | Widely

Arp added that Hyundai will continue to update the software of its cars, distribute steering wheel locks and help owners who have difficulty obtaining insurance due to theft risks.

Yoon said Kia is taking similar steps.

Hyundai and Kia have updated their anti-theft software and provided tens of thousands of steering wheel locks to vehicle owners in US states, according to NHTSA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kia and Hyundai could pay $200 million for a design flaw in their cars

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Wall Street closed with slight losses, but posted its best week since March

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Frequently Asked Questions About Selling Dollars at the CADECA Deposit Card

May 19, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

A report on the “lottery” system of humanitarian parole for Cubans

May 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Some of the “500 Americans” blocking entry to Russia

May 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Hyundai and Kia Tsuyan sued over viral theft challenge on TikTok”. daily listening

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

WWE Smackdown Report 5/19 – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW wrestling news and results – PRWrestling

May 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon