Hyundai and Kia recall 571,000 cars to face fire risks

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has put out a call with owners of the two auto brands Hyundai and Kia, due to a malfunction of the trailer hitch assembly can cause a short circuit and lead to a fire.also.

the retirement That includes more than 571,000 vehicles on the road in the United States The companies have asked owners of the models in question to park them in an open space to reduce the risk of fire.

According to the report, drivers are being warned because the cars can catch fire. while standing or moving.

Vehicles with these defects are:

– Hyundai Santa CruzModel 2022 and 2023

– Hyundai Santa Femodels from 2019 to 2023

– Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid2021 to 2023 models

– Hyundai Santa Fe HybridModel 2022 and 2023

– kia carnivalModel 2022 and 2023

All listed models have turnbuckle belts installed at the factory by dealers.

NHTSA recommends that cars be parked outdoors and away from other units or buildings because of the hazards they present, Although he indicates that they can continue to use them.

Korean automakers mention that water can hit a circuit board in obstacles and cause a short, even with the engine off.

So far Hyundai has received reports of 1 fire and 5 thermal damage incidents No injuries were reported. While Kia has no relevant reports on people affected by the malfunction.

Fault repair will be free of charge 568,000 Hyundai units Already about 3,500 Kia.

