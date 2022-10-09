Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Miami, Florida – Tropical Storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday night, while the center of the hurricane continued toward San Andres toward the coast of Nicaragua, which is why floods and landslides are expected in Central America and southern Mexico until next week.
according to Saturday 11 pm Eastern time bulletin According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 65 miles south of Isla de Providencia in Colombia and 80 miles east-northeast of Bluefields in Nicaragua.
The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was moving west at 17 mph.
According to the NHC’s forecast, the storm will continue to move westward until Sunday, when Nicaragua becomes a hurricane.
Notifications and monitoring in force
Hurricane Warning
- For the islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina
- From Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua
watch hurricane
- Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas to the Nicaraguan/Honduras border
Tropical Storm Warning
- For Nicaragua, from south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border
- North of Puerto heading to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
- The entire Pacific coast of Nicaragua
- The entire Pacific coast of Honduras
- The entire coast of El Salvador
Watch Tropical Storm
- Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Batoca
- The entire coast of El Salvador
Our meteorologist Pedro Montoro of the Virtual Lab explains step-by-step tornado formation and intensification.
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
More Stories
Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? here every october
With this mobile application you can locate buses in Havana
Fears in Zaporizhia over Russia’s seizure of the nuclear plant