Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Miami, Florida – Tropical Storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday night, while the center of the hurricane continued toward San Andres toward the coast of Nicaragua, which is why floods and landslides are expected in Central America and southern Mexico until next week.

according to Saturday 11 pm Eastern time bulletin According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 65 miles south of Isla de Providencia in Colombia and 80 miles east-northeast of Bluefields in Nicaragua.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was moving west at 17 mph.

According to the NHC’s forecast, the storm will continue to move westward until Sunday, when Nicaragua becomes a hurricane.

Notifications and monitoring in force

Hurricane Warning

For the islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina

From Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua

watch hurricane

Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas to the Nicaraguan/Honduras border

Tropical Storm Warning

For Nicaragua, from south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

North of Puerto heading to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

The entire Pacific coast of Nicaragua

The entire Pacific coast of Honduras

The entire coast of El Salvador

Watch Tropical Storm

Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Batoca

The entire coast of El Salvador

