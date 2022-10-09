October 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours - NBC 7 Miami (51)

Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Phyllis Ward October 9, 2022 1 min read

Miami, Florida – Tropical Storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday night, while the center of the hurricane continued toward San Andres toward the coast of Nicaragua, which is why floods and landslides are expected in Central America and southern Mexico until next week.

according to Saturday 11 pm Eastern time bulletin According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 65 miles south of Isla de Providencia in Colombia and 80 miles east-northeast of Bluefields in Nicaragua.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was moving west at 17 mph.

According to the NHC’s forecast, the storm will continue to move westward until Sunday, when Nicaragua becomes a hurricane.

Notifications and monitoring in force

Hurricane Warning

  • For the islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina
  • From Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua

watch hurricane

  • Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas to the Nicaraguan/Honduras border

Tropical Storm Warning

  • For Nicaragua, from south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border
  • North of Puerto heading to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
  • The entire Pacific coast of Nicaragua
  • The entire Pacific coast of Honduras
  • The entire coast of El Salvador

Watch Tropical Storm

  • Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Batoca
  • The entire coast of El Salvador

Our meteorologist Pedro Montoro of the Virtual Lab explains step-by-step tornado formation and intensification.

See also  Mirta Vasquez: Pedro Castillo's weaknesses precipitated the second government crisis in Peru in six months | international

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? here every october

October 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

With this mobile application you can locate buses in Havana

October 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Fears in Zaporizhia over Russia’s seizure of the nuclear plant

October 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

The Postal Service Inspection Service dismissed the arrest during an operation in the municipality of Catano

October 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Meta alert on malicious apps that steal passwords

October 9, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Motagua ruthlessly crushes Vida in Gullit Peña’s debut and holds up at the top

October 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours – NBC 7 Miami (51)

October 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward