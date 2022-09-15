September 15, 2022

Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

Winston Hale September 15, 2022

The Tropical Storm Fiona Its sustained winds increased to 50 miles per hour (mph) with high winds. National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) through its full report at 11:00 p.m.

Fiona’s center is located at latitude 16.7 degrees north and longitude 52.0 degrees west, about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Also, it is moving west at a speed of 16 mph.

“On the forecast track, the storm’s center will move across the Leeward Islands by Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later this week.”The weather report says.

At this time, the NHC has not made announcements for the island, however, it expects it to be placed. Puerto RicoThe Virgin Islands, Hispaniola and Leeward Islands will be under tropical storm watch soon this Thursday.

However, a tropical storm watch was issued for Sabah and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

The NHC has promised Fiona will produce 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with a maximum of 8 inches.

Regardless of its cyclonic development, intensity or track, both National Hurricane Center as National Weather Service (SNM) Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the San Juan area starting this Friday and extending into the weekend, subject to the moisture the system leaves behind after moving through the area.

Likewise, dangerous wave and rip current levels will be recorded. Water not suitable for swimming or small boats.

Track of Storm Fiona at 11:00pm. (NOAA)

For his part, Meteorologist and Interim Director of SNM Ernest MoralesHe explained New day The good news about this morning’s analysis of this tropical wave is that the system will encounter shear and dry air during its journey toward the area, so it will prevent rapid or significant strengthening before it reaches Puerto Rico.

