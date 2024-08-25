Hunter managed to survive 31 days in the Amazon jungle alone, without food or water.





Venezuela elects a president, get all the information about the elections by subscribing now

The sky above Boris, in Beni Province, Bolivia, was clear in February 2023, promising a good day for hunting. Jonathan Luis Acosta Abuid, 30, was excited as he packed up his gear. The carefully planned trip with four friends was a chance to connect with nature in one of the most dangerous and unforgiving regions in the world: the Amazon rainforest.

Mary’s sun

The goal was clear: to enter the area known as Montana, 80 kilometers from the municipality of Boris, and capture wildlife while hunting. The dense, vibrant forest stretched out before them like a green ocean full of secrets and challenges. With backpacks loaded and weapons at the ready, the group set out at dawn, confident that their knowledge of the terrain and survival skills would be enough to face any eventuality.

For the first few hours, the trek passed without a hitch. Although the vegetation was impenetrable in some sections, it gave way to the determined advance of the five men. Jonathan, adrenaline pumping, remained focused on every step, listening to the distant sounds of the jungle and feeling the dampness beginning to seep into his clothes. However, he told Orato, the group’s calm was broken at dusk, as the light began to fade through the trees.

As he walked along a narrow path, Jonathan decided to stop for a moment to adjust his backpack. He was starting to look tired, but he was determined to continue. And at that moment, as he stood and looked around, he realized something was wrong. The murmurs of his friends, which had been perfectly audible just minutes earlier, had faded away. The echoes of the forest had become exhausting, and he felt a sudden chill run down his spine.

“Guys!” he shouted at the top of his lungs, waiting to hear an answer that never came.

More details at information