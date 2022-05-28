Hundreds of flights “on the bridge” were canceled in the United States in early summer

Hundreds of revenues canceled in the United States at the start of Memorial Day “Bridge”, One of the busiest weekends of the yearAs a result of bad weather and staff shortages.

First thing on Saturday More than 300 scheduled flights were canceled Departure or destination within the country for this day, according to the FlightAware tracking website.

That number includes more than a thousand cancellations on Friday and 84 already scheduled for Sunday.

Bad weather in various parts of the countryLack of staffing at some airports and airlines is considered to be the main reason for the high number of canceled flights.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for short) already warned that many major airports in the country Enjoyed limitations on departure and landing Due to shortage of people and high traffic congestion.

This situation occurs even though many airlines have already reduced the number of flights for the summer precisely to avoid difficulties due to the lack of adequate staff to guarantee their regular frequencies.

Remembrance Day to be celebrated next Monday, Unofficially marks the beginning of summer in the United States And is traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year.

This year More than 39 million people are expected to travelAccording to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the largest group of motorists in the country owns its own travel company.

This is an increase of 8.3% from 2021, which brings the volume of travel in line with 2017.

Air travel 25% more than last yearThe second largest increase since 2010, and the number of passengers opting for that mode of transport will be 3 million.

Favorite places are tourist beach areas like South Florida, and this year airports are expected to break passenger records during this “bridge”.