How to Work with Elon Musk and Earn Over $300,000 a Year

Elon Musk has co-founded several technology companies including Tesla Inc. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk runs several technology companies.which includes Tesla, X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, and XII. These companies have recently posted many job vacancies and offer attractive salary packages.

At SpaceX, for example, engineers can earn up to $360,000 a year. On the other hand, at X, Musk’s social network, community managers have the potential to earn up to $200,000 a year.

Vacancies can be found on the official company profiles. (X: xAI)

Users interested in consulting on job offers at Elon Musk’s companies should follow these steps:

Log in to X with your own account. Go to SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, or X profile. Go to the “Work with us” section. It’s located at the bottom of your bio, just below your number of posts, followers, and followings. Select “View all jobs”.

To apply for a job, the user must follow the instructions shown on the pages.

Tesla is currently looking for an engineer to develop the Optimus robot. (Tesla)

Currently, Tesla is hiring for a Full-stack AI Engineer, for Tesla Bot. The salary range offered is $104,000 to $360,000 per year.

“As a member of the Tesla Bot Tooling team, you will design and implement a variety of tools that drive the operation, collection, and evaluation of Optimus data for our machine learning workflow,” the job description reads.

They explain: “You will work closely with some of the world’s leading AI researchers and machine learning experts to achieve Tesla’s goal of delivering millions of humanoid robots.”

SpaceX is looking for engineers specializing in spaceship parts. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

SpaceX, the space company founded by Elon Musk, currently has several job openings such as:

EEE Parts Reliability Engineer

The job description states that “SpaceX’s Electronic, Electrical, and Electromechanical/Electro-Optical (EEE) Reliability team is a multidisciplinary team committed to the reliability of flight components (integrated circuits, discrete and passive semiconductors).”

Candidates must have a Master’s or PhD degree in reliability engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, physics, electrical engineering, or applied engineering. Plus 3+ years of experience in reliability engineering of electrical and electronic equipment components in the commercial, automotive, military and/or aerospace industries.

Elon Musk owns several technology companies including X, xAI, Tesla and SpaceX. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

Spacecraft Flight Reliability Engineer

The candidate for this position will be part of the team responsible for determining how to keep employees and passengers safe while on board a spacecraft. The annual salary ranges from $95,000 to $130,000.

X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, recently posted a job opening for a Social Media and Community Manager. This role, titled Social and Community Manager, involves representing the X brand and maintaining direct engagement with the global community through the company’s official channels.

The role’s responsibilities include creating content on behalf of key users, contributing to editorial strategy, and telling X’s story on its own platform.

The work will be performed in New York or London, With an annual salary ranging from $142,000 to $200,000.

xAI is responsible for developing X’s AI functions. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

xAI, the AI ​​company founded by Elon Musk, has announced job openings in two key areas. The first is for an AI Engineer and Researcher position, where the candidate will be responsible for developing full-stack functionality, both front-end and back-end.

Duties include system design, debugging, testing, and building systems that monitor and detect quality issues through extensive data collection. This position requires work in the San Francisco Bay Area and offers an annual salary of $180,000 to $440,000.

The second vacancy is for an AI Educator, a role where the selected individual will be responsible for generating high-quality, accurately labeled data using various methods, in order to facilitate the training of algorithms. This job is done remotely and offers compensation ranging from $35 to $65 per hour.