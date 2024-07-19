How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode

Dark mode is a way to reduce screen brightness usage and save power. (Information)

Dark mode has become one of the most requested features by users. It is a customization tool that can be configured on many pages and browsers, such as Google Chrome, which allows this modification to be made in a global way so that everything works together.

So, in case you want to do this configuration, below we will explain how to do it step by step, This can be done through your browser’s own settings or by using extensions and experimental functions.

Dark mode has gained popularity not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for its practical benefits. Switching to a dark interface can help reduce eye strain, a common problem for those who spend long hours in front of a screen. Additionally, Studies suggest that dark mode can improve sleep quality by reducing exposure to blue light, which can interfere with circadian rhythms.

Google Chrome allows users to take advantage of these features through settings that are easy to activate and customize. Whether you prefer dark mode for a more comfortable use of the browser or are simply drawn to its sophisticated look, Chrome offers solutions for both desktop and mobile versions.

Activating dark mode in Google Chrome from your computer is a simple process that can be done in two ways.

Method 1: Appearance Settings

Open Google Chrome and click on the three dots icon located at the top right of the screen next to your profile picture. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. In the menu on the left side, find and click on “Appearance” or “Appearance.” Under the Mode section, select Dark from the drop-down menu. This will automatically change the overall Chrome theme, including menus, toolbars, and supported pages.

Method 2: Direct customization from a new tab

Open a new tab by clicking the “+” button that appears next to any open tab. On the Google homepage, look for the “Customize Chrome” button in the bottom right corner. Clicking this button will display a sidebar with various customization options. Select “Dark” to apply dark mode. This method not only changes the Chrome interface, but also lets you explore other available themes.

For mobile users, turning on dark mode in Google Chrome is a similar process to the desktop version.

Open the Google Chrome app on your mobile device. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Find and select “Topic”. Check the “Dark” box to activate this mode.

Alternatively, you can set your mobile device to always be in dark mode, which will also affect Google Chrome and other apps.This option is usually located in the device toolbar.

Although Google Chrome’s dark mode covers many areas of the browser, not all web pages are supported by default. To make sure all web pages are displayed in dark mode, you can use Chrome extensions. Some of the most reliable are:

Night Eye lets you enjoy dark mode in five areas for free. This extension inverts the colors of web pages, turning white backgrounds into dark and black letters into light colors, providing a more comfortable viewing experience.

Dark Shift applies dark mode to all web pages and provides the ability to implement a warm filter to further reduce eye strain. Both extensions are available in the Chrome Web Store and it is advisable to choose the ones with good and multiple reviews to ensure an optimal experience.