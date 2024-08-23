How to Make $5,000 a Month Training Humanoid Robot Elon Musk

The machine focuses on supporting humanity in repetitive and dangerous tasks. (Taken from Tesla)

Elon Musk’s Tesla has created a new job to train Optimus, the humanoid robot that aims to change the way machines interact with the human world.

The new role, called a Data Collection Operator, is designed to facilitate Optimus’ learning. Those selected for this role will be responsible for collecting critical data that will allow the humanoid robot to learn to move and perform everyday tasks as naturally and accurately as a human.

Data collection is essential, as Optimus needs to mimic and replicate human movements to perform its duties efficiently and independently. Below, we provide everything required to apply for this job offer, what it is about and how much they pay.

The robot is roughly 1.70-1.80 meters tall, so the applicant should be roughly the same size. (Taken from @elonmusk)



Tesla has set a series of requirements for candidates interested in the position of Data Collection Operator. Applicants must meet certain technical and physical qualifications, And be prepared to commit to long days of motion capture in a controlled environment.

According to Tesla’s job postings section, The motion capture suit has limited sizes, so applicants must be between 1.70 and 1.80 metres tall.

All of these factors are essential, because the success of the Optimus imitation depends largely on the quality of the data collected and the accuracy with which the operators perform their tasks.

Optimus aims to mimic various routine human activities. (Taken from Tesla)

Data collection operators will be equipped with motion capture suits and virtual reality goggles.Advanced technological tools allow every movement made to be recorded accurately.

These suits, which capture the details of human biomechanics, and virtual reality goggles, which create a controllable environment for simulations, are essential to ensuring Optimus learns effectively.

During a typical work day, Which can last about seven hours.Operators are involved in performing a wide range of activities. These include walking, running and lifting heavy objects weighing up to 15 kilograms.

The human has to do different movements to train the machine. (Illustration information)

Each of these movements is captured and analyzed so that Optimus can replicate them exactly. In this way, Tesla ensures that the robot not only learns to perform tasks, but that it does so with the fluidity that mimics human movements.

The position of data collection operator is not only important for the development of Optimus, but also economically attractive. Tesla offers salaries ranging from $30 to $50 per hour, which equates to over $300 per day, and up to $5,000 if you can work for a month.

It all depends on the length of the workday, and this salary is particularly competitive and reflects the importance of these types of jobs related to the advancement of artificial intelligence and robotics within Tesla.

Musk is clear that Optimus could augment human capabilities. (Taken from X/@elonmusk)



According to Musk, Optimus is more than just a robotics project; it is the centerpiece of his vision for the future of the world. With this human-like robot, Tesla aims to integrate robots into people’s daily lives, and make the idea of ​​having machines perform human tasks increasingly a reality.

For Musk, the goal is not simply to create a robot that can perform tasks, but to develop technology that can operate independently and efficiently in a human environment. This can only be achieved by carefully collecting and analyzing data.

What once seemed like a science fiction concept could now become a tangible reality, with humanoid robots playing roles in various areas of everyday life.