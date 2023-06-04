How to get a driver’s license without a social security number

In some places in the United States – specifically those that allow illegal immigrants to operate a motor vehicle – get Driver’s license without a social security number (SSN, for its acronym in English) is possible, provided that applicants comply with the rest of the requirements, which, essentially, are proof of identity and residence in the country in which they are being addressed.

Despite this feature, the application process remains similar to that of any applicant with an SSN. So, Persons are required to pass corresponding assessments: A written test based on the content of the State Driving Manual and a practical test or driving test where they must demonstrate their skills behind the wheel.

Applicants for a driver’s license in states that do not require an SSN must pass the appropriate assessments. Credit: Lopolo | Clash

How do you apply for a driver’s license without a Social Security Number (SSN) in the United States?

In order to obtain a license without a Social Security Number (SSN), the applicant must Be in one of the states that allows you to carry out the application process Without having to register this requirement. Basically, what these states do is allow people to apply with a letter issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA) showing that the applicant did not qualify for an SSN and, therefore, one was never issued in their name.

The said letter is usually requested at SSA offices Addressing the many undocumented immigrants who need a driver’s license For work or the ability to rent a home in the country, among other actions. In addition to this feature, DMV authorities or similar agencies offer assistance in other languages ​​to make the process a lot easier.

Some DMV agencies allow you to obtain a driver’s license without an SSN so that many immigrants can access jobs and other benefits. Credit: Antonio Diaz | Clash

What are the states where you can get a driver’s license without a social security number?

The list of states that allow you to obtain a driver’s license without a Social Security Number (SSN) has grown in recent years. This is because each of these places has passed laws Making the process more flexible for the benefit of those people who cannot meet this requirement:

1. California: In this case, AB 60 law appliesThat went into effect in 2015 to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and permits.

2. Colorado: Undocumented immigrants can obtain driver’s licenses and permits in this state thanks to SB 13-251. The most important requirement for application is some proof of residency in the country.

3. Connecticut: As in Colorado, in Connecticut, HB 6495 requires an undocumented immigrant to provide some proof of residency, but also requires a clean criminal record in order to be able to be granted a driver’s license or permit.

4.Delaware: In this case there is SB 59 for granting such privileges. Applicants are required to provide proof of residence through a tax payment form. They may also apply for a driver’s license or permit if they have proof that they are listed as dependent on someone else’s return.

5- Hawaii: The state has Ordinance H 1007 that is intended to grant driving privileges to undocumented immigrants. The most important thing to obtaining a license or permit through this law is proof of residence.

6- Illinois SB 0957 requires undocumented immigrants to reside in the state for more than one year to apply for a driver’s license. They also need to provide proof of identity through passport or consular documents. These licenses are known as Temporary Visitor Licenses (TVDL)..

All applicants, including those without an SSN, must take and pass the written test. Credit: Mangostar | Clash

7. Maryland: Whether they pay taxes or are included as dependents on other people’s paychecks, undocumented immigrants can obtain a driver’s license in Maryland through SB 715. The resulting document—which differs in design from the standard—bars the bearer from purchasing guns.

8. Snowfall: Through SB 303, undocumented immigrants can drive legally. The issued credentials also differ from the standard.

9 – New York: with the green light law (green light)Undocumented immigrants can obtain driver’s licenses in the state.

10- New Jersey Act A4743/S3229, passed in 2019, allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses from May 1, 2021.

11 – New Mexico: Since 2003, this state has HB 173 that grants privileges to undocumented drivers, one of the oldest with this type of authority.

12 – Oregon The state has the 2015 HB Act, a law that has been in effect since 2019 to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Other similar laws have already been overturned in Oregon.

13. Utah: Undocumented licenses, valid for one year, are possible in this case thanks to SB 227.

14- Vermont: If they can prove identity and residency, undocumented immigrants can obtain a driver’s license through S 38.

15- Washington It has HB 1444, a law passed in 1993 and considered the oldest in the country to grant privileges of this kind to undocumented immigrants. Added to this state is the District of Columbia, where Code B 20-275 operates for the same purposes.

Everyone must pass a US driving test if they want to get a driver’s license. Credit: Antonio Diaz | Clash

You may also like:

How to get a US driver’s license without papers

Step by step how to apply for a Miami driver’s license being undocumented

Massachusetts driver’s license for undocumented immigrants: 2023 changes

Step by step, how to apply for an undocumented immigrant driver’s license in California

California Undocumented Driver’s License 2023: How Much Does It Cost and How to Pay It

DMV: If my driver’s license is about to expire, how long before I have to renew it

CDL license for undocumented immigrants: what are the requirements for obtaining it

Which US states have reciprocal agreements with Mexico to obtain a driver’s license?