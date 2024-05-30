How to beat Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 with four simple tips

May 30, 2024

Roger Rehbein May 30, 2024


Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the popular mobile horror game Poppy Playtime, developed by Mob Entertainment.


Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 It is the penultimate installment of the popular horror video game Poppy Playtime. In this chapter, players delve into the depths of Playtime Co.’s toy factory to discover the dark secrets hidden within. I know how to beat the game.

  • Interact with everything in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime is known for having multiple layers of mystery and intrigue, as well as many interesting game mechanics. The best way to have a reasonable chance of beating the game is that you need to interact with everything you encounter.

  • Use your fist pack

It may seem obvious, but you can’t beat the game if you don’t use your bag to the best of your ability. In Chapter 2, you have already found and equipped yourself with the Red Hand, which you also use in the later parts of Chapter 1. By the time Chapter 2 starts, you should be pretty familiar with using your Grapple Pack. However, not all players take advantage of the full potential of the handle package.

  • Artifacts of Poppy Playtime, Chapter 2

This isn’t really necessary for the main story of the game. However, each artifact you collect gives you more information about the setting the game puts you in. We previously mentioned the artifacts found in Elliot Ludwig’s office. One is a sunflower statue and the other is a note about one of the first experiments.

We’ve already talked about VHS tapes as part of the many artifacts that will be collected. However, a green VHS tape is not only important for your artifact collection, it is essential to your progress in the game. At some point in the second act, you will lose one of the hands of the holding group. no escape; It’s inevitable.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

