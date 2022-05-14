How rich is Nyurka?

NEORCA MARCOS She is one of the most controversial women in Mexico’s entertainment world, however, and despite the scandals in which she has appeared, her popularity is also due to her talent as an actress and dancer, which prompted her to participate in important projects, so now you have all the lights on your input to me “Celebrity House 2‘You are expected to have luck grow significantly.

The Cuban artist has always wanted to enter the world of entertainment, so since her arrival in Mexico she started working as a dancer in nightclubs while trying to get a chance to show her talent, so during the nineties she became a TV presenter. A face in which he met producer Juan Osorio.

So Osorio joined New York to the telenovela “Vivo por Elena”; From there, Nyurka emerged for her great acting talent and beauty, which is why her career was on the rise and she was hired in many star melodramas on Televisa, such as “I’ll Never Forget You”, “Three Women”, “Salome”, “The Most Beautiful Ugly” and ” Empress” and many others.

In addition, he starred in successful musicals such as “Aventurera”, “Perfume de Gardenia” and “¡Qué rico mambo!” He has also been a contestant on several reality shows showing his talent and controversial personality, such as “Big Brother VIP 3”, “Look who is dancing” and currently “The House of the Famous 2”.

Thus, many assume that after such a successful career, in addition to the constant presence in the news on entertainment programs by starring in various controversies, NEORCA MARCOS It must be big luck.

How rich is Nyorca Marcos?

According to the marathi.tv portal, it is estimated that the fortune New York Nearly 6 million dollars or more than 120 million pesos.

However, by 2022 it is expected that his income will increase significantly due to his participation in ‘Celebrity House 2where his image will stand out again because it is a reality show that is very popular in Mexico and the United States.