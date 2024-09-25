How much progress will we make in 1000 years, according to artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence provides a unique perspective on what humanity will be like in a thousand years. (Illustration)

A thousand years ago, humanity could not have imagined the existence of such technologies. the Mobile phonesOr the Internet or artificial intelligence, which have become part of everyday life today. With so much progress in just one millennium, It is interesting to think to what extent Humanity can evolve in the next thousand years.

To explore this mystery, the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT offers some perspectives that, while not definitive answers, could provide clues about the future.

This type of advanced technology suggests that progress will continue in areas such as artificial intelligence, which can be further integrated into everyday life, enabling new forms of communication and automation.

ChatGPT is trained with information from different sources so it can respond. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File

Artificial intelligence will continue to evolve in unimaginable ways, and AI systems in 1000 years will likely be much more advanced than they are today.

“Artificial intelligence is likely to vastly outperform human intelligence and become a major partner in decision-making at planetary and galactic levels. This could give rise to a society in which humans and machines coexist.”

According to a chatbot developed by OpenAI, humanity will have transcended Earth in a thousand years and become an interplanetary society.

This prediction is in line with the vision of businessman Elon Musk, who has expressed his intention to colonize Mars. For more than two decades, Musk has focused the efforts of SpaceX, his rocket company, on the goal of transporting humans to the Red Planet.

Elon Musk plans to colonize Mars with his company SpaceX. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

According to information obtained by the New York Times. Musk would ask SpaceX employees to delve into the details of designing a future Mars city.

Five people familiar with the project, along with documents reviewed by the newspaper, indicate that a team from the company will draw up plans to build small, dome-shaped habitats.

In addition to infrastructure, other SpaceX teams will work on solutions to the challenges of the Martian environment.

One group will design spacesuits to protect humans from the planet’s hostile climate, while a medical team will investigate whether humans can reproduce on Mars, a key aspect of the viability of a sustainable future colony.

Within a thousand years, AI could have advanced to the point of helping humans make decisions. (Illustration)

In order to survive in the long term, Humanity will have to solve current sustainability problems.

The AI ​​answers: “Within 1,000 years, the planet is likely to become completely self-sufficient, with eco-cities powered by renewable energy, the complete removal of carbon from the atmosphere, and the restoration of ecosystems that were once on the brink of collapse.”

Similarly, ChatGPT dares to suggest that molecular recycling could break down any waste into its basic components and reuse it, which would eliminate the pollution problem.

Medicine will have advanced greatly in 1,000 years. (Illustration information)

Biotechnology and regenerative medicine could allow humans to live longer than 100 years. With the advancement of gene editing and nanotechnology, it has become possible to continuously repair and rejuvenate bodies.

ChatGPT has the ability to answer these types of queries because it was trained with information that includes current predictions and trends in science and technology.

The AI ​​points out that it builds on “current advances in space exploration by agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency and private companies like SpaceX.”

In addition, advances in artificial intelligence and neurotechnology, such as the work of companies like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, point to the increasing integration of machines and humans.