August 14, 2022

How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on August 13?

Zera Pearson August 14, 2022 2 min read

Over the weekend, international markets continue to work to be able to face inflation Because of the various problems that happen in the world, because of that, the global economy is going through hard times. However, within Latin America, Colombia It continues to deal with the devaluation of its currency, but despite this, the US currency continued to decline on August 13, since American dollar It moves at $4185.49 Colombian Peso.

Among the first reports issued this morning, indicate that American dollar It decreased against the national currency by 45.96 dollars Colombian Pesoa figure that, although not very relevant, reflects the instability of the North American economy, which has also been severely affected by the inflation.

