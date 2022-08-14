How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on August 13?

Over the weekend, international markets continue to work to be able to face inflation Because of the various problems that happen in the world, because of that, the global economy is going through hard times. However, within Latin America, Colombia It continues to deal with the devaluation of its currency, but despite this, the US currency continued to decline on August 13, since American dollar It moves at $4185.49 Colombian Peso.

Among the first reports issued this morning, indicate that American dollar It decreased against the national currency by 45.96 dollars Colombian Pesoa figure that, although not very relevant, reflects the instability of the North American economy, which has also been severely affected by the inflation.

On the other hand, Colombian citizens are confident that President Gustavo Brito will be able to raise the country’s economy again; However, for that to happen, the president would have to convince investors to trust his government and thus pour millions of dollars into investment.

Oil continues to be in a severe crisis

In addition to the fall American dollar On August 13, the oil sector is still mired in a severe crisis that has caused oil prices to rise petroleum It continues to fall, which greatly harms the exporting countries, with losses amounting to millions of dollars.

Added to this, and Brent oil It started its operations at a cost of $97.68 per barrel and lost $1.92 in global markets. in case if WTI . oilat $92.05, down $2.29 this morning.

