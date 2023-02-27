How much does Los 3 Potrillos tequila cost? we tell you

the family Fernandez Abarca He was always very bold, though companies in different fieldsparticularly in Jalisco, where he was from Vicente Fernandez.

One such sector that has also worked is alcoholic beverageswith tequila The three foalswhich has large volumes of sale in the region.

This is that object Cactus cradleVicente Fernández and his children did not miss the chance to get his tequila from home

On the official website of Los 3 Potrillos tequila this is specified 100% natural product And it is ensured that they are of very high quality.

Los 3 Potrillos tequila was born in Mexico under the supervision of one of the best distillers in Mexico, taking care of every detail and selecting the best agaves of the year with the best quality. It is made from the best quality agave, which gives the exact point to its unique and original flavour.

How much does tequila cost?

Fernandez family distilled On the road Tipa Totlanwhere the mild climate helps so much that the tequila has the quality that its owners have sought to satisfy the taste of their demanding audience.

Los 3 Potrillos tequila can be found in three varieties: Aged, triple distilled, extra aged crystalline.

Cheaper Distilled three timesBecause a bottle costs 750,000 One thousand 450 pesos; Follow him old He deserves One thousand 650 pesosand the most expensive is a file Crystal extra lifeBecause the cost of the bottle Two thousand and 50 pesos.

Now you know, if you want to taste a good glass of tequila, this seems like an excellent option.