How much did Florinda Mesa earn in “El Chavo del Ocho”? reveal it

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 11.10.2022 15:32:11

Florind They decided to put an end to the rumors that spread in some media outlets, as they claimed that the actress had $20 million in the bank, according to a personal Mrs. FlorandaI would have made a lot of money.

“I wish it were true. What a great nonsense, Roberto used to say; ‘We have much less than people think, but more than I ever dreamed of’ because we knew how to simply live. I live neither in Pedregal nor in Las Lomas, I have a house in Del Valle, a proletarian neighborhood.

The actress made a comparison regarding what Friends representatives received and participated in “El Chavo del Ocho .”“.

“Those friends made 1 million dollars per chapter, I never earned 50,000 pesos per chapter, the most I earned for one season was 10,500 and at the end, but the pesos. If they paid us 10,000 pesos per episode, I would have become a millionaire.”

Floranda Mesa made it clear that she was concerned about the information the media might divulge, as it could pose a safety risk.