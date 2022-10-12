How much did Florinda Mesa earn in “El Chavo del Ocho”? reveal it

Mexico City /
Florind They decided to put an end to the rumors that spread in some media outlets, as they claimed that the actress had $20 million in the bank, according to a personal Mrs. FlorandaI would have made a lot of money.
“I wish it were true. What a great nonsense, Roberto used to say; ‘We have much less than people think, but more than I ever dreamed of’ because we knew how to simply live. I live neither in Pedregal nor in Las Lomas, I have a house in Del Valle, a proletarian neighborhood.
The actress made a comparison regarding what Friends representatives received and participated in “El Chavo del Ocho .”“.
“Those friends made 1 million dollars per chapter, I never earned 50,000 pesos per chapter, the most I earned for one season was 10,500 and at the end, but the pesos. If they paid us 10,000 pesos per episode, I would have become a millionaire.”
Floranda Mesa made it clear that she was concerned about the information the media might divulge, as it could pose a safety risk.
“It annoys me, it scares me because of the plagiarism that exists. Never, neither by selling my house in Cancun nor the house in Mexico, I could not raise that amount, not even for a joke. I never had that amount before, who became a dollar millionaire is the company, not we “.
