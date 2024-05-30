How many seats does a Volaris plane have and how to choose the best one?

Volaris It is one of the most important airlines in the country, so it is not surprising that demand for its flights is high. One of the most important parts of buying airline tickets is choosing locations to ensure you get there The seats will be comfortable enough throughout your journey.

What is the most comfortable seat on a Volaris flight?

Volaris has 3 types of seats, which adapt to different budgets and needs.

beloved. These are the seats in Row number 1. These have extra space and offer the advantage of faster exit

These have extra space and offer the advantage of faster exit Express row seats. They are the first to get on the plane and the first to get off, and they are on the plane Grade 2 to 5.

Standard seats. These are the other seats on the flight, and they start from the sixth row to the last row of the plane.

Volaris best seats

According to experts, although many people prefer the window seat because of the views and because “no one bothers you,” the truth is that it is not the best option for a long flight, as you will have to ask for permission several times to do so. Go to the bathroom. Not to mention that due to the layout of the place, you are basically without the support of one arm.

Taking into account the above, it is better to choose a long flight Places in the lobby. You will have more freedom when it comes to going to the bathroom or even asking for support from the flight attendants, and you will also be able to accommodate yourself as you wish.

This way, the most comfortable seats on a Volaris flight are those in the aisle, and more specifically those at the height of the plane’s wings, Because there is less turmoil here.

How many seats are there on a Volaris plane?

According to Volaris maps, there are 3 different types of aircraft for this airline: Airbus 319, Airbus 320, Airbus 321.

The Airbus 319 has 24 rows, which contain seats A, B, C, D, E and F. In this way, this type of aircraft has 144 seats.

The Airbus 320 has 29 rows, again with seats A, B, C, D, E and F. This will be a medium-sized aircraft with 174 seats.

Finally, we have the Airbus 321, which contains 37 rows with seats divided into A, B, C, D, E, and F. This type of aircraft is larger, has two emergency exits, and can accommodate 222 seats.

However, when purchasing your flights it is important to look at the size of the aircraft you will be flying on, and if possible choose places that are at or above wings height. This is because in the case of oversold flights, the last seats are usually the ones that are rearranged on other flights.

Now you know, if you’re looking for The safest and most comfortable seat on Volaris aircraftThis information can be of great benefit to you.