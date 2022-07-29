How many numbers do you have to win in Mega Millions? How much do you win with numbers 1, 2 and 3?

Mega Millions exceeded 1,000 million US dollars 0:45

(CNN Spanish) – Do you feel lucky? If your answer is a resounding yes, you should try the US lottery, which is currently at a very high point.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to more than $1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

“All jurisdictions have been informed and no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot will be $1,025,000,000 ($602.5 million in cash), lottery spokeswoman Marie Kilpan told CNN in an email.

How many numbers do I need to win Mega Millions?

The next Mega Millions draw will take place on Friday, July 29 at 11 p.m. ET.

To win the jackpot, you need to match all 6 numbers announced in the raffle.

For example, in Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot winning numbers (which no one matched) were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and 15 (the mega ball).

Other prizes with lower numbers

Although no one wins the jackpot, you can also win the prize if you reach less than six numbers.

On Tuesday, eight tickets matched the top five numbers, and each won $1 million. This is the record prize for the first five numbers.

If you match the first 4 numbers and the huge ball, you will win $10,000.

If it’s only the first four numbers, the prize will be $500.

Meanwhile, you get $200 if you match the first 3 numbers and the huge ball.

The prize is $10 for matching the first three numbers.

It’s also $10 if you match the first two numbers and the huge ball.

If you match the first number and the huge ball, you will get $4.

And if you just hit the Mega Ball, the prize will be $2 USD (What is the ticket cost? of the huge millions).

Prizes (excluding the grand prize) increase if you choose Megaplier. For example, the Tuesday ticket also matches the top five numbers, but won $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier that was purchased for an extra dollar.

If there is a winning ticket on Friday, the jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The lottery said the biggest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 million, which occurred on October 23, 2018, for a ticket sold out in South Carolina.

With information from Chris Boyett.